“Offensive Genius that Couldn’t Win With Mahomes”: Fans Blast Kliff Kingsbury After He Interviews for Eagles OC Job

The Philadelphia Eagles are undergoing changes in their coaching staff after a disappointing end to the 2023 season. At first, they parted ways with the defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and now they are seeking a replacement for offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. The Eagles interviewed the current senior offensive analyst at USC, Kliff Kingsbury, for the position. However, fans do not seem happy with the update.

They expressed skepticism on social media when MLFootball referred to Kliff Kingsbury as an “offensive genius.” Comments ranged from questioning his track record to expressing doubt about his capabilities.

One fan cited Kingsbury’s lack of success with Mahomes in college, while others labeled him as over-hyped. The reactions highlight varied opinions within the fan base regarding the potential hiring of Kliff Kingsbury as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

One fan wrote, “Offensive genius that couldn’t win with Mahomes in college… and has never won anything, for that matter. Miss me with that”

This fan brought receipts from Wikipedia.

44-year-old Kliff Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes during his tenure at Texas Tech from 2013 to 2018. He was a former quarterback at Texas Tech from 1998 to 2002 himself and played under Mike Leach’s pass-first offense, setting seven NCAA FBS records.

Currently, Kingsbury has been part of the coaching staff at USC under Lincoln Riley. He brings a wealth of experience to his potential role with the Philadelphia Eagles, but let’s take a look at the concern highlighted by the fans about Kingsbury’s tenure with Patrick Mahomes.

The Kliff Kingsbury and Patrick Mahomes Combination

Texas Tech’s win-loss record during Patrick Mahomes‘ time at the university was 14-18, including bowl games. This might have influenced fans’ perceptions of Kliff Kingsbury’s coaching performances. However, it is rather important to consider various factors that help the team’s performance time and again. If we look at Kingsbury’s impact on Patrick Mahomes’ development, we would see the broader dynamics of their collaboration.

Kliff Kingsbury played a critical role in Patrick Mahomes’ development. He was the one to encourage Kansas’s No. 15 to prioritize football over baseball. Kingsbury’s foresight and confidence in Mahomes helped him to his ascent as arguably one of college football’s premier quarterbacks.

The statistical achievements of Kingsbury and Mahomes at Texas Tech were also great. Mahomes recorded 857 completions for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions over three seasons from 2014 to 2016. One can’t deny the fact that this collaboration laid the foundation for Mahomes’ success in the NFL.

Kliff Kingsbury has earned recognition as the Footballscoop.com Offensive Coordinator of the Year and was a Broyles Award finalist in 2012. Kingsbury guided the Red Raiders to three bowl games during his time with the team. He managed an overall record of 35-40. He has also supported quarterback talent other than Patrick Mahomes like Johnny Manziel and Kyler Murray.

The former Cardinals head coach is in consideration for the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator role, potentially because of his Air Raid offensive scheme. He understands how to maximize the capabilities of mobile quarterbacks like we saw Kyler Murray do in Arizona. The scheme could align well with the Eagles’ quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Kingsbury’s offensive mostly features 10 personnel and a dynamic passing approach. His innovative strategies may bring a fresh perspective to the team’s offensive dynamics.