“My Mom Called Me, I Said I Don’t Want to Talk”: Lamar Jackson Details Week-Long Prep Before Wild Card Clash Against Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers was anticipated by many to be a tight affair. But Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry had different plans, as the duo dominated the Steelers’ defense, helping the Ravens register a 28-14 win. Watching Lamar run the offense without much pressure was truly a sight and, as per the QB, this composure was achieved by making a few sacrifices.

After the win, Lamar attended the post-game press conference, where he revealed that during the week-long buildup to the Wildcard clash, he was restless and couldn’t wait for game day. But when the day came, Lamar’s eagerness turned into ice-cold composure as he switched into zen mode.

The Ravens star was so focused on the day of the matchup that he entertained no distractions, including not talking to his mother. However, the playmaker clarified that he didn’t turn down his mother’s call out of disrespect. In Lamar’s eyes, all of this was done to enter the field with a sense of nothingness, a smile, and no pressure.

“l was eager throughout the whole week, like it needs to hurry up and become Saturday. But when the day came, I was just cool throughout the day. I didn’t get on the phone. I didn’t want to talk. My mom called me, I said I don’t want to talk, like you know, no disrespect… but I don’t want to talk. I’m just ready for the game. Let me get to the game. I want to play around with a smile… it was just that type of thing.”

That said, Lamar Jackson couldn’t speak about the secret behind his composure without crediting Derrick Henry. The running back balled out in the first half, as his relentless running tormented the Steelers’ defense.

As a result, the scoreline read 20-0 after the first two quarters. Henry, however, didn’t take his foot off the gas, extending his impact for the rest of the night. The RB ended the game with 2 TDs and 26 carries for 186 yards.

The Ravens RB’s magnificent performance was met with glowing praise from his QB. In the press conference, Lamar candidly explained that since Henry’s arrival, all he has done is get the ball to the RB and watch him zoom past opponents with ease.

The QB explained Derrick’s plays by comparing him to the character Lightning McQueen from the “Cars” movie. The two-time NFL MVP described watching Henry run with the ball as McQueen does on the racetrack, admitting his gratitude for playing alongside the RB rather than against him.

“You know when Lightning McQueen just flying, flashing past and then it’s like [imitates the car zipping by]… that’s how Derrick looked when he was running past all those guys. It looked like a movie bro, l’m not going to lie to you… I’d rather be watching it than being on the other side.”

With the way Lamar Jackson has gelled with Derrick Henry, it will be interesting to see how teams strategize to thwart them in the Divisional Round. Because if they don’t, it’s hard to see why the Ravens can’t go all the way this season!