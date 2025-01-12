“Send Lamar Jackson His MVP Trophy”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts as Ravens QB Outplays Steelers Defense in Playoff Game

Josh Allen’s chances of claiming his first MVP award seem to be slipping away, as Lamar Jackson has emerged as the frontrunner to win his third MVP. Jackson’s odds have steadily climbed in recent weeks, solidifying his position as the favorite. The NFL won’t honor the recipients before February 8 but after his first-half performance against the Steelers in the wild-card round, Shannon Sharpe believes the league shouldn’t wait any longer to crown him.

Advertisement

Sharpe took to X (formerly Twitter) after the Ravens and Lamar’s first-half performance against Pittsburgh. He raved about Baltimore’s display, urging the NFL to not waste everyone’s time and just send Jackson his 3rd MVP trophy. The Hall of Famer pointed out that Louisville Alum has performed consistently throughout the season, mesmerizing everyone with his performance.

According to Shannon, Lamar looks like a man on a mission, trying to make up for his poor performance in last year’s AFC Game.

“Ravens are putting on a clinic. NFL go ahead and send Lamar Jackson his MVP trophy. He’s played like this all season on a mission to right and wrong. That happened in last year’s AFC Champ game. This game is over.”

Ravens are putting on a clinic. @NFL go ahead and send @Lj_era8 his MVP trophy. He’s played like this all season on a mission 2 right a wrong. That happened in last yrs AFC Champ gm. This gm is OVA. #NFLWildCardWeekend #SteelersRavens — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 12, 2025

Fans took to social media, reacting to Sharpe’s post. A user commented that Josh Allen isn’t in the same league as Lamar and the Ravens QB getting the 1st team All-Pro nods seals the MVP for him. However, others had different views on the matter, pointing out his lack of playoff success, while others wondered whether Jackson would have had this much success without Derrick Henry.

A fan pointed out the flaw in Shannon’s reasoning, stating that Lamar can’t right the wrong until he makes it back to the AFC game or eliminates the Chiefs.

Josh Allen ain’t even in the same stratosphere as Lamar — Mase Gotti (@MasefromTheWoo) January 12, 2025

Another chimed in and pointed out,

Lamar being named on the 1st team All-Pro list solidified that he’s winning the MVP for everyone saying he’s not — King ♱ (@Ceokeez) January 12, 2025

A fan quipped,

Go ahead and send Lamar is 3rd MVP. With a few playoff wins and zero Super Bowl appearances. I’m sure he would love it. — Austin Herman (@H3RMANATORR) January 12, 2025

A user commented,

Do you think he’d have this kind of season without Henry? Asking sincerely. — Chemicalbrotha (@chemicalbrotha) January 12, 2025

Others said,

You can’t right that wrong until you win that game or atleast eliminate the team that eliminated you — Isaiah B (@IknowUmadd) January 12, 2025

If stats are the ultimate measure of the MVP, no one in the league deserves the award more than Lamar Jackson. But are we really going to ignore the fact that he won the MVP last season with somewhat inferior numbers? Would he be putting up these stats without an All-Pro running back in his backfield?

Meanwhile, Josh Allen has achieved far more with far less. Before the season began, many had written off the Bills, yet they finished as the No. 2 seed. Could this have happened without their star quarterback? Highly unlikely. So why are the fans suddenly moving the goalposts and changing the criteria for what makes an MVP?

Shannon Sharpe is not alone in his quest to make sure Lamar gets his 3rd MVP. Other former players like Kurt Benkert and Antonio Brown too believe that the Ravens QB is the most talented player in NFL history and deserves the MVP.

The Ravens and Jackson now advance to the divisional round of the playoffs as they soundly defeated the Steelers, 28-14. He completed 14 of his 16 pass attempts for 165 yards and 2 TDs, while also rushing for another 64 on 11 carries.