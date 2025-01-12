mobile app bar

“Send Lamar Jackson His MVP Trophy”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts as Ravens QB Outplays Steelers Defense in Playoff Game

Ayush Juneja
Published

Lamar Jackson and Shannon Sharpe

On left- Lamar Jackson and on right- Shannon Sharpe. Credit- Imagn Images

Josh Allen’s chances of claiming his first MVP award seem to be slipping away, as Lamar Jackson has emerged as the frontrunner to win his third MVP. Jackson’s odds have steadily climbed in recent weeks, solidifying his position as the favorite. The NFL won’t honor the recipients before February 8 but after his first-half performance against the Steelers in the wild-card round, Shannon Sharpe believes the league shouldn’t wait any longer to crown him.

Sharpe took to X (formerly Twitter) after the Ravens and Lamar’s first-half performance against Pittsburgh. He raved about Baltimore’s display, urging the NFL to not waste everyone’s time and just send Jackson his 3rd MVP trophy. The Hall of Famer pointed out that Louisville Alum has performed consistently throughout the season, mesmerizing everyone with his performance.

According to Shannon, Lamar looks like a man on a mission, trying to make up for his poor performance in last year’s AFC Game.

Ravens are putting on a clinic. NFL go ahead and send Lamar Jackson his MVP trophy. He’s played like this all season on a mission to right and wrong. That happened in last year’s AFC Champ game. This game is over.”

 

Fans took to social media, reacting to Sharpe’s post. A user commented that Josh Allen isn’t in the same league as Lamar and the Ravens QB getting the 1st team All-Pro nods seals the MVP for him. However, others had different views on the matter, pointing out his lack of playoff success, while others wondered whether Jackson would have had this much success without Derrick Henry.

A fan pointed out the flaw in Shannon’s reasoning, stating that Lamar can’t right the wrong until he makes it back to the AFC game or eliminates the Chiefs.

If stats are the ultimate measure of the MVP, no one in the league deserves the award more than Lamar Jackson. But are we really going to ignore the fact that he won the MVP last season with somewhat inferior numbers? Would he be putting up these stats without an All-Pro running back in his backfield?

Meanwhile, Josh Allen has achieved far more with far less. Before the season began, many had written off the Bills, yet they finished as the No. 2 seed. Could this have happened without their star quarterback? Highly unlikely. So why are the fans suddenly moving the goalposts and changing the criteria for what makes an MVP?

Shannon Sharpe is not alone in his quest to make sure Lamar gets his 3rd MVP. Other former players like Kurt Benkert and Antonio Brown too believe that the Ravens QB is the most talented player in NFL history and deserves the MVP.

The Ravens and Jackson now advance to the divisional round of the playoffs as they soundly defeated the Steelers, 28-14. He completed 14 of his 16 pass attempts for 165 yards and 2 TDs, while also rushing for another 64 on 11 carries.

