“My Wife Would Kill Me”: Devin McCourty Playfully Refuses to Become the Jets Head Coach for 2025 Season

Devin McCourty knows a thing or two about the Jets, having spent his entire career in New England. The Pats dominated the AFC East for a long period and owned Green Gamg over the years. The Jets thought they would turn things around this season but that didn’t happen.

Now, they are looking for a new Head coach for the next season but McCourty refuses to take the job if offered, thanks to his wife.

“Me? Heck no. My wife would kill me to go be a head coach.”

As a longtime Patriots captain for over a decade, taking the Jets’ head coaching job would feel fundamentally wrong for him. Beyond that, McCourty doesn’t see the position in New York as appealing to anyone. He stated that the players don’t want to be there, and the organization struggles with uncertainties, lacking both a clear direction and a General Manager.

McCourty believes the Jets will struggle to attract top-tier coaching talent. He fears that many coaches will turn down the job, leaving the team to settle for less desirable candidates. With the season nearly over, the Jets have ramped up their head coach search, and a few names have surfaced in the process, though challenges remain in landing a strong hire.

So far they have interviewed the former Pats LB and the Titans HC, Mike Vrabel. He is the top candidate for a lot of vacancies and has been linked to the Bears and even the Patriots. He has a good resume, taking the Titans to three playoffs, including a trip to the AFC Title game and winning coach of the year in 2021. It’s up to the Jets to convince him to take the reigns and not the other way around.

Another candidate is Ron Rivera. Rivera has been around the block since 1997, coaching the Panthers and the Commanders. He has been Coach of the Year twice and had success with Carolina but had a disastrous spell in Washington, with the team finishing 4-13 in his last season.

The Jets’ former HC, Rex Ryan is also considering coming back and has offered his services. He took them to two AFC Championships and was the last coach to take them to playoffs.

After hiring a head coach, they must focus on appointing a General Manager and finding a new quarterback, as Aaron Rodgers’ days in the Big Apple seem to be over.

McCourty believes Sunday will be Aaron Rodger’s last game as a Jet

Rodgers is not optimistic about his chances of returning to New York to play for the Jets. He has finally acknowledged the reality of his situation. A-Rod believes that the franchise will be making changes going forward and he is one of the things that they might change, he is nothing but grateful for the opportunity.

Listening to Aaron, McCourty believes Sunday’s game against the Dolphins might be the last time Rodgers steps on the field as a Jet. However, he still believes there is some football left in the 4-time MVP.

“As a Jet, I think so. Will it be his last game playing football? I think that’s ultimately up to him.”

McCourty believes teams would be willing to take a shot at Rodgers despite the season he had. Given the lack of QB depth in the draft, teams like the Titans and Raiders. The Jets might bring him back but the possibility of that happening is fading.