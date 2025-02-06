Myles Garrett Explains Why He Hasn’t Received Hate From Cleveland Fans After Requesting a Trade

Whether it’s Kevin Durant being labeled “a snake” by fans for leaving Oklahoma City or Cavaliers fans burning LeBron’s jersey in the streets after his move to Miami, history has shown that fans rarely take it well when the face of a franchise requests a trade. However, Myles Garrett’s case is different. Instead of outrage, Browns fans have responded with empathy toward the star DE’s trade request. But why? Garrett himself addressed the question.

Advertisement

In Garrett’s eyes, that respect from the Cleveland faithful is something he’s earned. And why wouldn’t he? He has given his best to elevate the Browns over the last eight years. While his six Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors are a testament to his efforts, the team around him failed to match his brilliance, which isn’t his fault. The fans know this, Garrett feels.

To top it all off, Browns faithful have also recognized how much effort the Texas native has put into embracing Cleveland’s culture. His participation in social welfare activities has further proven his love for the city. Hence, in the DE’s view, fans can do nothing but accept the decision out of goodwill. He even admitted that he hasn’t received any backlash and wholeheartedly hopes it stays that way.

“I haven’t gotten very much [hate] and hopefully it stays that way. But I feel like I ingrained myself in the Cleveland culture, and did everything I possibly could to help elevate this team and the community. I stepped out with most of my teammates and was part of museums or local school gift-backs and all those things. That’s just part of becoming a family and I wanted Cleveland to feel like home. I feel like I did my very best to do that,” Garrett told Mina Kimes of ESPN.

Garrett made all valid points, and one can’t deny that he is far too good for this struggling Browns organization. A player of his caliber should have more than just two playoff appearances on his resume. Fans know that to love is to let go, and they seem to show no remorse.

That said, fans aren’t the real decision-makers—it’s the Browns’ management. In an ideal world, no GM would allow a player like Garrett to leave their ranks. So, what happens if the Browns decline the trade request?

Garrett hopes the team accepts his trade request

As of today, the Texas A&M alum isn’t worried about his request getting declined. Even if push comes to shove, the DE expressed confidence to Kimes, citing the recent Luka Dončić trade. In Garrett’s eyes, nothing is impossible—not even getting his trade request accepted.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. I mean that’s so far in the future, it’s hard to say. But you know things can change overnight… we saw that with Luka and AD. So we’ll see.”

If fans don’t have an issue with Garrett leaving, it’s hard to imagine the management having one either. It’s clear the team will need a full uplift, and Garrett won’t get any younger during those years. It only makes sense for him to part ways with the utmost respect he deserves and has earned during his 8-year tenure in The Forest City.