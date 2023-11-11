Myles Garrett Reasons Why Joe Burrow Outranks Lamar Jackson As a Better QB

Myles Garrett has been a force to reckon with since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has gone up against many coveted quarterbacks in the NFL. Almost half a decade in professional football has allowed him to rank the most forceful QBs in his list including Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

Recently during an interview, the elite-level Browns DE named Joe Burrow as the better quarterback. He compared him with Lamar Jackson who is considered the best running quarterback in the NFL as of now. However, Garrett’s comparisons were backed by arguments that placed the Bengals QB in a better place than Jackson.

Undeniably, both Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson have earned quite a name for themselves, being drafted with a year difference. Statistically, Joe Burrow has a better completion rate of 68% than Jackson who has a 64.8% rate himself. Jackson on the other hand leads the board with 110 touchdowns as opposed to 94 touchdowns for Burrow, since the Bengals QB was drafted much later than Jackson.

Myles Garrett Names Joe Burrow as Better QB Against Lamar Jackson

Myles Garrett backed Joe Burrow against Lamar Jackson, which was noted by Dov Kleiman via a tweet. He quoted Garrett as he supported Burrow for producing much better results, quoting,

“He’s produced at a higher level at this point even though Lamar has an MVP.”

Lamar Jackson won the MVP award in 2019, becoming the second player ever to be backed unanimously for the MVP award after Tom Brady. Joe Burrow hasn’t acquired an MVP award yet but wasn’t far behind at No. 4 last year. While both Jackson and Burrow have comparative stats, Garrett has a preference for Burrow’s accomplishments.

“I think the results that Burrow has speak for themselves. I’d give Burrow the nod for what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Reportedly, Joe Burrow has become a betting favorite of late given his performance in the season. Burrow has expressed his desire for the MVP award saying he would surely like to ‘win one eventually’. He suffered from a calf strain which as of now has improved considerably, leading to a much better form. His latest boost also uplifted the Bengals games allowing two massive wins for the team.

It is next to impossible to pit pure talents like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in an absolute sense. However, the Baltimore Ravens (7-2, 1st in AFC) are as strong as ever in the season so far. But then again, Joe Burrow’s contribution to the Bengals has been both evident and appreciated by fans and followers. Burrow stands one MVP away from Jackson, additionally, his emergence as a betting favorite has temporarily bridged the gap.