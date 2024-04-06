Which AFC Team Is the Biggest Obstacle for Kansas City Chiefs’ Three-Peat Bid? Bill Barnwell Explains

Consistency and continuous growth are a way towards success and the Chiefs have exhibited those qualities over the past 2 seasons. Now, as they move towards the three-peat, the defending champs have added more firepower to their squad. While both the Eagles and the 49ers tried to stop the dynasty from taking form, they couldn’t do it. This has left everyone wondering what it will take to stop this Kansas City juggernaut. And Bill Barnwell answered the question on NFL Live.

Advertisement

Relying on their previous thrillers against the defending champions, Bill Barnwell feels that the Cincinnati Bengals are the only team capable of realistically challenging the Chiefs and stopping them from etching their name in the annals of NFL history. He stated that the Bengals have beaten the Chiefs thrice in the past four seasons, with one victory coming at Arrowhead. Moreover, they were the only team besides the Patriots to beat Kansas City in the AFC Championship ever since Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role.

However, Cincinnati‘s form dipped last season after Burrow went down with a season-ending wrist injury, ending their Super Bowl aspirations. But with Joe Shiesty back and the team shoring up their unpredictable defenses by splurging big on safety Geno Stone and DT Sheldon Rankins, they are back on track to lock horns against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

“I am going to rely on history and say Cincinnati Bengals, a team that beat the Chiefs three times, including at Arrowhead during the postseason to make it to the Super Bowl,” Bill said. “They have a great formula, matching up with the Chiefs. They’re unpredictable on defence. But they are going to be a much better defence this year and got Joe Burrow back as well.”

As per Fox Sports, the Bengals had the fourth-worst offense last season, averaging less than 22 points a game and racking up only 322 yards of total offense. They are still short despite making numerous offensive signings, such as RB Zack Moss, Tight End Drew Sample, and Mike Gesicki. Tee Higgins’s future remains uncertain, despite being franchise-tagged back in February.

The Chiefs stand on the precipice of making history if they even make it to the Super Bowl next season, but the task won’t be easy as much-improved AFC teams will be looking to take a shot at them.

No Other Team Has Made It Back to the Super Bowl After Consecutive Wins

In order for the Chiefs to achieve a three-peat, they would have to change something that even the Patriots team couldn’t get past. Nine teams have lifted the Lombardy Trophy on consecutive occasions, going all the way to the 66 Packers to in the early 2000s Patriots dynasty. All these teams are no doubt the best to ever do it, but not a single one of them made it to the Super Bowl in the following season. The defending champs have a daunting task headed their way.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the past two seasons, coming from behind in both games to cement their dynasty. And while everyone played their part, it was their star pairing of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and the tactical genius of Andy Reid that made sure the trophy came to Kansas. In Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes was outplayed by Hurts but delivered it when it mattered the most. In 2023, he passed for over 300 yards, completing 36 out of 44 passes with 2 touchdowns. Kelce was the receiving yards leader for the Chiefs in both finals.

Advertisement

Damien Woody believes that if you take a shot at the best, you better don’t miss. And stated that “Chiefs sit at the top of the perch, and as long as they got Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, you got to come to dethrone them.”

However, the task won’t be a walk in the park. Most of the AFC teams have improved since last season, especially in their own AFC West division. The Chargers after failing to make a dismal season, hired the Michigan Natty winning HC Jim Harbaugh. Last time when he was in the NFL, he turned the season around for the 49ers, taking them to the Super Bowl. A rejuvenated Chargers and Herbert spell trouble for Kansas City.

The Raiders were one of the teams that beat the defending champs last season on Christmas. Antonio Pierce has been hired as the permanent head coach after making an impact last season. The Broncos seem like the weakest team in the division with no QB at the moment after releasing Wilson. Sean Payton might look for a QB in the draft and would have a lot to prove.

Outside the division, the Ravens and the Texans pose a significant threat. Lamar Jackson would love to bury the ghost of their playoff past and make it to the Super Bowl. Houston, carried by their star QB CJ Stroud, made it to the playoffs in his first season and will be a team to beat after making considerable signings such as Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, etc. The Chiefs have a tough task on their hands as they look to script history while navigating through a much improved AFC Conference.