Deion Sanders Calls Out Shilo Sanders for Talking for 3 Hours Before Praising His Weightlifting Effort

With all the attention on Shedeur Sanders, his older brother, and the Colorado Buffaloes leading up to the NFL Draft, Shilo Sanders has largely flown under the radar. The Buffs’ safety didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL Combine, meaning his Pro Day will be crucial in boosting his draft stock.

However, many believe he’s likely to go undrafted or be a late-round gamble for teams. To help his son’s chances, Deion Sanders has been giving Shilo extra attention and focus during the pre-draft process. Lately, Shilo has been working on refining his start in the 40-yard dash, seeking help from someone—but refusing to race them just yet because he’s convinced he’ll win once he perfects his technique.

Of course, Shilo is his father’s son—he’s never short on confidence or words. But Deion wasn’t about to let that slide. Calling him out as they were working out, Coach Prime joked that Shilo spends more time talking than working.

“You in here all day long. You sit here and talk. You work out for 20 minutes and talk for 3 hours. You are going to have to take that workout to three hours.”

The Buffs’ safety tried to flip the script, arguing that Deion used to be just like him. Shilo pointed out that, according to some of the two-time Super Bowl winner’s former coaches, Deion wasn’t exactly a fan of the weight room back in his playing days.

Not one to back down, both father and son set out to prove each other wrong—by hitting the weights. To their surprise, they ended up impressing each other with their strength and ability to lift heavy.

Shilo is determined to clock a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and has been putting in the work to get there. While he’s steadily improving, his goal still falls short of Deion’s legendary 4.27-second time at the unofficial NFL Combine. To push him further, Coach Prime has offered extra motivation—if Shilo hits that 4.4 mark, he’ll buy him a car.

Wasting no time, the Buffs’ safety thanked his father in advance, already envisioning his new ride. His confidence is unwavering—he fully believes he’ll hit that 4.4 and claim his reward. The Pro Day for the Buffs and the Big 12 will take place from the 18th to the 21st of March.