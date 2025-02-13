Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Wants to Start a New Family Tradition to Stop Herself From Cursing in Front of Her Kids

Be it blaming the NFL for Matthew Stafford’s false COVID-19 positive reports or calling Michigan a “dictatorship”, Kelly Stafford has never shied away from speaking her mind. But her unfiltered nature isn’t just for the cameras—it’s a part of her everyday life. Even her kids aren’t spared from some F-bombs.

Recently, Matthew Stafford’s wife admitted that she curses far more than she should in front of her four daughters—a habit she isn’t proud of. To put an end to it, Kelly has decided to introduce a “swear jar”. But how did she come to this realization?

In the latest episode of The Morning After, Kelly shared an eye-opening moment she had during a trip with friends and kids. A self-proclaimed potty mouth, she finally realized just how often she throws around F-bombs in front of children—almost as casually as handing out candy. She actually dropped the F-bomb four times during the trip without even noticing who was around.

While Kelly took comfort in knowing her kids understand that cursing is off-limits, she couldn’t help but feel disappointed in herself for not setting a better example.

“God, my mouth is so bad in front of kids… like I realized it on a trip we just took with some friends. I never watch what I say in front of my kids, my kids know the rules and that is what it is but that doesn’t mean I could [swear]. I could be a lot better in front of them and in front of other children but like I said fu*k four times in front of these kids… And I was like ‘Oh My God! I’m so sorry’ because these are like four-year-olds.”

So, to set an ideal example and discipline herself, Kelly let her husband, Matthew, know that the Stafford household will now have a swear jar. In theory, a swear jar is a great way to curb the usage of profanity as it levies a fine from the offender.

Though Matthew Stafford’s wife is not a big fan of the jar, she has decided to go ahead with it anyway because she desperately wanted to take a step to curb her potty mouth.

“I looked at Matthew and I was like we’ve got to have a swear jar. I always hated a swear jar, because again, I do think these kids need to understand, but at the same time, you got to make an attempt [to work on yourself] than just throw fu*ks around like it’s candy.”

Despite Kelly Stafford being known for her candidness, she is looking to rein it in for the sake of her kids—parenting 101. She and Matthew are girl parents for now: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4. Pretty young to start now with a filter, as they will soon be moving into the world of adults. That said, only time will tell whether a swear jar works or just adds to the household entertainment.