“F**K You For Getting Nyheim Hines”: Pat McAfee Hilariously Confronts Bills GM Brandon Beane On Acquiring The Talented Running Back From Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) reaches up for the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Even before the 2022 season started, several fans and experts had opined that the Buffalo Bills will definitely get off to a tremendous start which is exactly what happened.

With 6 wins in 7 encounters till now, the Buffalo-based franchise is looking all set to enter the playoffs. However, last year, Bills’ journey came to a halt in the playoffs, courtesy Patrick Mahomes who went berserk in the final few minutes of the divisional round knockout game.

At all costs, the Bills would look to avoid anything like that from happening in the current season which is why, they have strengthened their unit by roping a few star players before the trade deadline.

One such talented individual the Bills have managed to add to their squad is running back Nyheim Hines. In exchange for Zack Moss and a conditional sixth round pick in 2023, the Bills were able to get Nyheim from the Colts.

Also Read: Rex Burkhead Stats: Super Bowl LII Champion Is Currently Having One Of The Worst Seasons Of His Career

Bills GM Brandon Beane Has a Lot Of Faith In RB Nyheim Hines

Talking about the trade, Bills GM Brandon Beane recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. Straightaway, Pat greeted Brandon with a playful “F**k you” and everyone on the show couldn’t control their laughter as we all know how much Pat loves the Colts.

Pat asked Brandon what exactly made him go behind Hines to which the GM replied by saying that he had his eyes on Hines for quite some time as he felt that he would nicely compliment the other talented individuals in the team. Even during Covid times, he was keeping a check on him but things didn’t pan out.

Brandon appreciated the Colts for the smooth trade last minute. Talking about Zack Moss, he said that although there is no doubt about the fact that he is supremely talented, he wasn’t performing as per team’s expectations but hopefully he will get to showcase his prowess while playing for Indianapolis.

With 1,205 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, 1,725 receiving yards and 7 TDs since his debut at the highest level, Hines has proved that he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

It ill be interesting to see how he performs for his new team.

Also Read: “I Was In The Same Situation Once”: Josh Allen Defends Zach Wilson Despite Disastrous Show Against Patriots