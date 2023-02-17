Bryce Young Net Worth: How Much is the Crimson Tide QB Worth?

Alabama Crimson Tide’s star QB Bryce Young is becoming the talk of the town rather quickly. With Young designated as the potential no.1 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft, his life and his playstyle have become a point of interest for all NFL fans. Though he is all set to rack up a fortune in the NFL, let’s take a look at the wealth he has amassed during his college years.

The Philadelphia-born QB started playing for the Crimson Tide in 2020. In 2021, he became the first-ever QB from Alabama to win the Heisman Trophy, cementing himself as one of the best draft prospects. In 34 games, he has managed 624/949 passes for 8,356 yards. He also has 80 passing and 7 rushing touchdowns to his name. All this, despite having played only 7 games in 2020.

Young shot up in the NFL community’s radar after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay let it slip about the Colts’ potential draft choice. Talking at their new head coach’s inaugural press conference, he said, “The Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I’ll tell ya,” sparking all sorts of rumors and theories. Though nothing is concrete as of yet, many are already expecting a mad rush for the young QB.

What is Alabama QB Bryce Young worth today?

Since the advent of the ‘professional student-athlete’ concept, and the world of endorsements opening up to them, college players have been able to make quite a lot of money. including Bryce Young, who is one of the highest-paid student-athletes as of now. Along with his annual income of around $250,000, he also has a number of brands paying him to feature in their commercials.

In total, it is estimated that Bryce Young could be worth around $3 million. That’s more than some NFL players are worth. However, given his skills and accomplishments, it is no wonder that he is already making such an impact financially. There is no doubt that Young could become of the highest-paid players in the NFL, starting with his rookie contract his year.

The question that remains, then, is which team will have to shell out the money. There are a number of teams who want a good QB, and some of them already have their eyes on Young. A bidding war between teams is possible, with the Cleveland Browns making the most of their no.1 draft pick. Is an exciting battle waiting up ahead for fans?

