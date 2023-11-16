HomeSearch

Fans Claim Travis Kelce “Is Built Like the Unemployed Alcoholic Uncle” After Watching Chiefs TE Without Pads

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 16, 2023

Fans Claim Travis Kelce “Is Built Like the Unemployed Alcoholic Uncle” After Watching Chiefs TE Without Pads

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles had a bye in week 10, giving the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, much-needed time to put together a Christmas song. They have released the third song from “A Philly Special Christmas Special” right before the two will face each other in the Monday Night Football game.

The NFL recently took to Instagram with a video of Travis singing a snippet of the song. In the video, the Chiefs’ TE can be seen wearing headphones and singing a few lines from a piece of paper he’s holding. He’s dressed in a tank top and shorts, just chilling and enjoying his bye week. The NFL, while sharing the video, wrote in the caption,

“Jason and Travis even rewrote the lyrics. Fairytale of Philadelphia is out now on all streaming platforms!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Czrdv2Zvlq2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans were left in a frenzy, seeing Travis without his usual pads and gear. They couldn’t simply believe how different he looked in the video. Many of them took to the comments, sharing their thoughts about Kelce’s unexpected appearance and his newfound passion.

One user wrote, “Looks like he’s built like the unemployed alcoholic uncle.”

Another chimed in, writing, “Travis looks like somebody’s dad in that tank 😭😭😭.”

A shocked fan wrote, “That’s what he looks like with no pads?!?!??? 🤯”

Fans also brought up Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend, commenting, “Taylor got Travis switching careers.”

Another fan expressed surprise, saying, “How they didn’t get Taylor on the album is wild.”

While fans were quick to throw shade at Travis, it’s important to highlight the popularity of these songs from their Christmas special among the fanbase. Travis joining the choir only makes it more entertaining.

Travis Kelce Joins Brother Jason for the Eagles Christmas Album

The Kelce brothers teamed up to remix the Christmas song “Fairytale of New York,” originally released by the band “Pogues” in 1987. It tells the story of an Irish immigrant spending Christmas Eve in a drunk tank after a wild night. This version of Travis and Jason’s song was released on Wednesday on YouTube.

Jason and Travis did a great job of making the New York song more about Philly. They even rewrote a few lines, playfully teasing each other and expressing their brotherly love. Plus, their voices naturally mix, making the song sound even better and more relaxing to listen to.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava