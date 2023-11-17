“I Don’t Know What the Problem is”: Rob Gronkowski Didn’t go Easy on Stefon Diggs After Trevon Diggs’ Statement on Leaving Bills

In the high-stakes world of the NFL, team influence and player satisfaction are as crucial as the plays on the field. Recently, a storm has been brewing in the Buffalo Bills ‘ camp, and it’s not just about their on-field performance.

“That’s a little bit too much coming from Trevon Diggs. I mean, it doesn’t make sense. You’re paid; you’ve got an unbelievable contract; what’s the worry? You’re the No. 1 wide receiver. Josh Allen looks to go to you about every single time that he possibly can,”

Gronkowski delved deeper, suggesting that there might be more to the story than meets the eye. Gronk says that Diggs’s brother tweeting something of that nature suggests that Stefon is indeed unhappy with the Bills despite refuting such speculations in the past,

“I don’t know what the problem is with Stefon Diggs. I don’t know why his brother is tweeting that out like that. I think there’s some serious beef behind it if his brother is tweeting that. It’s not fake news or anything. It’s a reliable source.”

Gronkowski further highlighted Stefon’s impressive stats, questioning the rationale behind any discontent. However, Diggs himself has said that he doesn’t know what his brother meant since he has not had a personal chat with him . His brother’s tweet has reignited a drama that has been active since Diggs’ absence from the Bills’ mandatory minicamp before training camp was kicked off.

Is Stefon Diggs Unhappy With the Bills?

All offseason, Stefon, among the top five receivers in yards this year, seemed content with his position in Buffalo. However, the Bills’ Monday night loss to the Broncos, which dropped their record to a precarious 5-5, has sparked unexpected comments from Trevon.

“Man, 14 gotta get up outta there,” Trevon posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing dissatisfaction with the team’s performance and possibly hinting at internal issues within the Bills’ organization. This isn’t the first time Diggs has been at the center of speculation regarding his happiness in Buffalo.

He was notably absent at the start of the Bills’ mandatory minicamp in the spring, following a $96 million contract extension. Upon returning, he assured that “all is well,” attributing the absence to “family issues.” However, following his brother’s tweet, the WR cleared that his brother’s feelings don’t influence his own. He suggested that his brother is coming from an emotional place as a fan and that his own perspective is different while urging everyone to treat his family with respect.