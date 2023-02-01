“I want to be that f*cking guy”: Travis Kelce credits Robert Gronkowski for his success in a never heard before revelation

Travis Kelce has taken the league by storm ever since he made his debut in the league. Despite of the Chiefs drafting him in 2013, it took him a year to become a regular at Arrowhead. He was on injured reserve in his first year. However, since 2014, the meaty tight end has been a problem for defenses. This year too Kelce has been a problem. Establishing a special on and off-field bond with Patrick Mahomes, the tight end and QB have ensured a Superbowl spot for the Chiefs.

While all the credit for this goes to the hard work and dedication of Kelce, he also may have a former tight end to thank for reaching this feat. On a recent episode of his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce revealed a top secret to former NFL superstar Robert Gronkowski.

The Travis Kelce – Rob Gronkowski connection

Gronkowski, similar to Kelce has been a force of nature of a tight end. Built like a rock, Gronk also bullied defenses during his time in the league. While Kelce has Patrick Mahomes feeding him, Gronk had Tom Brady feeding him all day long. The Gronk-Brady combination was another partnership of the NFL that will go down in history books. The duo enabled the New England Patriots to get all the success they have managed to get. They even combined at Tampa Bay and managed to win a Superbowl with the Buccaneers.

While Gronkowski has been known as one of the greatest in the game, Travis Kelce isn’t too far behind Gronk. In a touching twist to the story, Travis Kelce made a revelation to Gronkowski. This kind of love and humbleness between each other at that level was commendable. Travis Kelce, however, has always been a good guy in the NFL.

“I definitely have been chasing your greatness ever since that year man, ’cause that was the year that I actually switched to tight end. It was the year you took the league by storm and I was like I want to be that f***ing guy,” said Kelce. He credited Gronk for enabling him to become the tight end he is today. “I have been chasing your greatness ever since, obviously still chasing it trying to get to 17, but still falling 5 short.” At 12 touchdowns after a phenomenal year, Kelce is still 5 short of Gronkowski’s best at 17.

The brothers’ duo and Gronk had a very light-hearted fun conversation. The brothers will be in action on February 12 as the Superbowl closes in. Whether it is the Eagles or the Chiefs, the Kelce family is guaranteed a Superbowl victory for the 2022 season.

