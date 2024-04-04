“Never Had Nothing Like This”: Buffaloes WR Kaleb Mathis Delighted by Shedeur Sanders’ New Diamond Chain Surprise

Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, is known for lavishing valuable gifts upon his teammates and this time around it was a flashy display of generosity. In a recent video shared by Buffaloes wide receiver Kaleb Mathis, Colorado’s QB surprised his star WR with a new diamond chain. Such a gesture shows how the Colorado Buffaloes’ team dynamics have an extra touch of camaraderie and bling.

The video kicked off with Kaleb Mathis pulling out the diamond tester in Colorado’s locker room and going on a mission with Walter Taylor III to check if their teammates’ chains were genuine or not. They discovered some fake and some real diamonds amidst the fun. However, the highlight came when Shedeur Sanders invited Kaleb to his room, teasing a surprise.

As Kaleb stepped in, Shedeur presented him with a dazzling jewelry box. Inside lay a shiny diamond chain enhanced with the inscription “K2138.” Kaleb’s excitement was palpable and it was indeed heartwarming to see Shedeur’s genuine appreciation for his teammates.

“I ain’t never had nothing like this before. I don’t know how to put it on.” Said Kaleb in a humble tone.

Such brotherhood among teammates is truly spectacular to witness, especially right before the beginning of the season. Strong connections like these are vital for teams to thrive, and Deion Sanders is undoubtedly aiming for a better season than last year.

Interestingly, Shedeur Sanders shares the same goal as his father, since he appears to play a crucial role in fostering unity within the locker room as one of the “leaders” among the “dawgs.”

Not The First Time For Shedeur Sanders, Dishing Out Expensive Surprises

The NIL era in college football has allowed top athletes to support their families even before entering the NFL. For the generous Shedeur Sanders as well as his brothers Shilo Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr., this meant purchasing a new mansion for their father in the mountains of Colorado. In a video shared by Sanders Jr’s YouTube Channel, “Well Off Media,” the sons showcased this pleasing gesture highlighting their love and appreciation towards Coach Prime.

“My three sons had the thought process that they wanted me to see this. That’s unbelievable. It almost provokes a tear,” exclaimed coach Sanders, while fighting to keep his emotions in check

Before surprising his father with a mansion, Shedeur Sanders displayed his generosity by taking care of his entire team through his NIL deal. He bought Beats by Dre headphones for all his teammates, just to show how much they meant to him. This thoughtful gesture not only showcased Sanders’ commitment to his teammates but also solidified his role as a leader.

Sanders went above and beyond for his team, leveraging his sponsorship with the headphone company to benefit his teammates. As the Buffaloes prepare for the upcoming season, it is uncertain how Shedeur’s acts of generosity and efforts to build team unity will affect their performance on the field.