“Never Wanted to Get Traded”: Bradley Chubb Seems Dejected After Getting Traded To The Miami Dolphins

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos made a massive deal ahead of the season. They roped in Russell Wilson and were expecting the team to get off to a flyer. However, things haven’t gone according to plans at all.

After 8 games into the season, the Broncos have won 5 and have lost 3 matchups. Moreover, to add insult to injury, Wilson has been heavily criticized for his below-par performances.

Although the Broncos will surely try their hardest to qualify for the playoffs, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that its not going to be easy for them from here on.

When the chances of playoff qualification are grim, several teams do make trades keeping the coming seasons in mind. That can be the only rational behind trading star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

After Getting Traded to The Dolphins, Bradley Chubb Reckons That God Has a Bigger Plan For Him

For two seasons in a row now, the Broncos have traded their sack leaders. Last year, they gave away Von Miller and just a few days back, they traded Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.

Even Von was bewildered by the Chubb trade. Talking about how he feels about the trade and how he is dealing with all the drastic changes, Chubb recently claimed that he is attending practices and meetings, just trying to catch up with everything.

“It’s been a whirlwind, its been a lot of highs and lows in these past couple of days as you never want to get traded from the team that you drafted by and start your career with,” Bradley stated.

However, Chubb went on to add that he is optimistic about the future and is sure that god has planned something big for him. Clearly, he looked disheartened talking about the trade and why shouldn’t he be.

He was doing well this season, he has been mostly consistent for the past 4 and a half years for the Broncos but still he was traded. In Denver’s defense, they are looking towards the future. Moreover, Chubb now has a shot at showcasing his talent at the playoffs for his new franchise.

