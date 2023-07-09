Russell Wilson’s Former Teammate Claps Back at Veteran QB’s Haters on Tyreek Hill’s Podcast; “He Had One Fluke Year”

In a candid conversation on Tyreek Hill’s ‘It Needed To Be Said’ podcast, Bradley Chubb, Russell Wilson’s former teammate with the Denver Broncos, shared his perspective on the criticism that the veteran QB faced following his disappointing 2022 season. Chubb expressed his belief that people have been overly hateful toward Wilson who had one terrible season.

Advertisement

Bradley Chubb, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins during mid-season last year, discussed Wilson’s disappointing performance in 2022. While Chubb admitted that Wilson had a subpar year, he also emphasized the need to consider the quarterback’s overall contributions to his teams throughout his career.

Bradley Chubb Defends Russell Wilson’s Legacy Amidst Criticism

In a candid conversation on Tyreek Hill’s It Needed To Be Said podcast, Bradley Chubb acknowledged Wilson’s struggles during the year but expressed empathy for the veteran quarterback, highlighting the unwarranted hate he received from fans and critics. On the podcast, Hill said that One ‘pro’ of not being with the Broncos anymore was that Chubb does not have to hear Wilson say ‘Let’s Ride’ anymore.”

Advertisement

However, Chubb defended Wilson’s character and work ethic, stating, “He does the absolute most that he can possibly do to make sure that he’s the best he possibly can be.” Chubb further emphasized that Wilson’s performance should be viewed in the context of his overall body of work, saying, “When he has a fluke year like this, bro, you just have to chalk it up. Bro, you had a bad year.”

He praised Wilson for handling the criticisms and allegations with grace and remaining true to himself. “It was dope to see how he just stayed the same person throughout it all,” Chubb said. The linebacker lamented the missed potential of their time together in Denver, saying, “It was unfortunate that we just couldn’t reach the potential that we all thought we were going to be.”

Chubb’s remarks shed light on the larger narrative surrounding Wilson’s struggles, emphasizing the need to appreciate his overall contributions and resilience rather than solely focusing on a single challenging season.

Bradley Chubb Opens Up About Emotional Trade Experience and Love for the Game

In a heartfelt conversation with Tyreek Hill, Chubb shared his emotional journey of being traded to the Miami Dolphins and the overwhelming realization of the business side of football. He opened up about the initial shock and overwhelming emotions he experienced upon receiving the news of the trade. He expressed his vulnerability, saying, “I ain’t gonna lie, the first when I first got there, uh, it was too much to handle.”

Advertisement

His raw honesty continued as Chubb acknowledged the trials and tribulations he had faced throughout his football journey. He explained, “When you go through so many trials and tribulations, man, in this football, and then when you actually see the business side of it, bro, like it’ll take you there for real, for sure.”

Chubb’s candid account provides a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster that accompanies a player’s trade experience. It highlights the personal and human side of professional athletes and the profound impact such decisions can have on their lives and careers.