Tom Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bündchen to cost him a whopping $200 million, per reports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are currently in a dark place in their marriage, and the final outcome could cost the Bucs QB a lot of money.

The trouble started all the way back when Brady made the decision to unretire. He initially said that he was the leaving the game after 22 hard-fought seasons after the divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but that decision lasted only 40 days.

Brady came back quicker than anyone anticipated, but at the same time, many people could see the decision coming for a long time, it was just a matter of when and not if.

However, Gisele didn’t particularly like the decision, and that led to a lot of complications over the summer. Brady took time off during the preseason and training camp to spend time with the family, and reportedly, him and Gisele even took separate vacations.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce could cost $200 million

The rumors are, as shown above, that Brady and Gisele have already torn down pretty much all the walls between them as they’ve both hired divorce lawyers.

Tensions have been rising, and rumors have been growing, but the general sense is that the two are headed for a split. We don’t know how great or ugly this divorce will be, but it’s going to take place at some time.

Brady could also lose a lot of money in the process. Of course, it all depends on whether Brady protected his money or not before marrying Gisele, but if he didn’t, the losses could be as high as $200 million.

“Brady could be hit heavily in the pocket should the two split, a leading divorce lawyer told Newsweek, especially if he didn’t have a pre-nuptial agreement with Bündchen,” a report from Newsweek says. “… The 14-time Pro Bowl star is reportedly worth over $400 million from his 22 seasons in the NFL but he could lose half of this fortune unless he had it protected before marrying Bündchen.”

Gisele didn’t show up to the Buccaneers game, and there’s still no confirmation on why the two would have hired divorce lawyers if they weren’t actually planning to go through with it.

Currently, Brady is contracted for this season, and he has made no commitment to coming back again for another year. The likely scenario is that Brady retires again after this season ends. However, the damage to his marital life may have already been done.

Gisele and Brady share three kids, Vivian, Benjamin, and they also have John Moynahan, who is Brady’s child from his ex Bridget Moynahan.

