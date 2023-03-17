New Management Soon? : Dan Snyder Cleans Out Commanders Facility Ahead Of Potential Sale

Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder speaks as co-owner Dan Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Once considered impossible, the Washington Commanders may soon have new owners. While there have been no new bids, nor an intimation from any potential new buyer, current owner Dan Snyder seems to be embracing the inevitable. Which is probably why he decided that he needs to start making room for the new owners, quite literally.

Dan Snyder, and his wife Tanya Snyder, have owned the Commanders for 24 years now. Their recent decision to put the team up for sale comes after numerous reports and investigations against the team for a wide variety of reasons. It almost seemed like the NFL owners would force the Snyders out of the league. Even when the duo made the announcement, not everyone believed them. Perhaps, until now.

Dan Snyder reportedly cleaned out his office in the team’s facility

Multiple reports suggest that Dan Snyder, and his wife, have moved out of their offices in the team’s building. Apparently, it seems they started moving out as early as December. Sources from within the facility tell ProFootballNetwork that a sale could be “imminent”, and that alone could be approved and announced before the NFL Owner’s meetings in Arizona.

Potential new owners include Josh Harris and the Harris group, and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos. Snyder reportedly hates Bezos, but his money could be a great way to subdue some of that hate. However, no reports have yet emerged confirming who is more likely to win the bid. However, it seems both of them have maxed their bids out at $6 billion, somewhat lower than Snyder’s asking price.

Does new management mean new fortunes for the Commanders?

That is what most Commanders fans will be hoping. Dan Snyder’s reign over the Washington outfit has been controversial at best, and the team definitely needs some respite from the bad press. However, the team still has some strong potential on the gridiron, so a new owner will not have to flush money out to restructure the entire team.

What they will have to do, though, is a whitewash and repaint the Commanders in a better light. They’ll have to rework the Commanders’ image and undo years of harm done to it. While this will not be an easy task, Commanders fans can rest assured that both bidders are more than capable of resuscitating the team. Especially if it’s Bezos, for he will have a point to prove against Snyder.

