New to Las Vegas, Ashton Jeanty Shops for $15 Million Mansion Featuring an 18-Car Garage

After leading the FBS in everything from scrimmage plays to rushing yards and touchdowns, Ashton Jeanty is finally getting paid like the generational running back that he was heralded to be. The sixth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft finalized a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that is currently the sixth most valuable contract of a rusher in the NFL today, and he’s officially scouting the market for his ideal home out in the desert.

Having secured an average yearly salary of $8,973,953, Jeanty paired himself with the likes of MS Luxury Homes and the Overtime Szn media company to document his shopping experience. The newfound Raider is in the market for a $15-million mansion, and even though he hasn’t built up his own personal fleet just yet, he’s still eyeing a property that includes an 18-car garage.

The Las Vegas home, which also includes a 1,2000 square foot swimming pool, a gaming room, and a view of the pool from every single room in the house, appeared to be high up on his list, but there were plenty of other properties that were still worth touring. Every king needs his castle, and for Jeanty, only the finest will do.

His next stop proved to be at a luxury high-rise named Metropolis. The penthouse suite, which features an incredible view of the Las Vegas strip, comes with an asking price of $2,600,000 and an outdoor wrap-around balcony.

The final house he toured just so happened to be in the same community as his team’s owner, Mark Davis. With a total cost of $12,500,000, the Ascaya community is privatized and resides on the south end of Las Vegas. The entire residency is dressed with custom-made amenities that include real platinum and gold, making it quite literally fit for a king.

When asked if he could envision himself living in the same area as Davis himself, Jeanty smugly remarked, “For sure. He’s a big baller. I’m trying to be a big baller too.”

The fact that Jeanty is even able to afford such a tour is a testament to his pedigree and profile as a player. Even though he’s yet to touch a blade of NFL gameday grass, he’s already managed to put himself in an entirely different tax bracket.

While most players are advised to avoid running through their rookie earnings, Jeanty should have no concerns. Even in the event of an unfortunate injury, the blue-chip back will certainly retain the bulk of his value.

The true bell cow back will have the most anticipated rookie debut since Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley, and he’s already managing to bring in a wealth of endorsements and extracurricular business ventures. Suffice to say, after all the hard work that Jeanty has put in throughout the last several years, he’s earned every right to treat himself to a lifestyle that at one point he could only imagine.