JJ McCarthy Prioritizes His Mental Health With His Unique ‘STARR-Studded’ Pregame Workout

From Jason Kelce’s strange squats to Saquon Barkley’s dancing chops, every football star has their own pre-game ritual, meant to losen and warm up the body before a game. JJ McCarthy likes to bring in some mental hygiene into his pregame ritual. The Michigan QB has become the talk of the town after leading the Wolverines to a National Championship victory against Washington. And of course, everyone wants the secret sauce to his success.

McCarthy shone in the field with his calm and composed demeanour which brought the spotlight on his mental health and his unique approach to pre-game warmups.

It is not every day that we see a quarterback stealing moments of bliss, especially as they’re known for their fierceness. However, during warm-ups, the winning team’s QB was noticed adhering to meditation techniques on the field, which had the CFB community buzzing. According to a tweet by reporter Darren Rovell,

“When you watch tonight’s game, focus on Michigan QB @jjmccarthy09’s pregame routine & how much it involves mental health practices such as grounding, meditation, & breath work. @SameHere_Global calls these collectively “STARR” stress & trauma active release & rewiring.“

The STARR routine as highlighted is a blend of stress and trauma releasing as well as rewiring as promoted by Same Here Global. It is famously known to help in uplifting mood, impulse control, anger management, and building focus and concentration. This is a STARR-ting to maintain mental health which is paramount for everyone, especially sportspersons.

Along similar lines, JJ McCarthy set a great example by sitting down near the goalpost in a ‘Sukhasana’– a cross-legged position often enjoyed by yoga enthusiasts. The consequences of his practice were visible in the display against Washington Huskies. He took center stage leading his team to an impeccable record and 34-13 claim to the National Championship.

JJ McCarthy’s Battle with Depression

Jim Harbaugh had nothing but praises for his quarterback, comparing him to legendary Tom Brady’s college-era before the postseason finale. However, in a display that swept the Huskies off the Championship finale, McCarthy gained popularity for his calmness more than his ferocity.

The Wolverines quarterback has been vocal about his struggles with depression and mental issues. His routine helped him gain composure against the mental battle, since his senior year at the IMG Academy. In an interview, McCarthy revealed that dwelled upon analysis of other athletes’ mindsets to adopt them. Moreover, he remained resolved to hold on to his true nature and also adhere to necessary lifestyle changes throughout.

“My senior year at IMG Academy, I was going through depression. I was in a deep rut for myself, studying all the athletes, their mindsets, trying to adopt them in every way to forge the ultimate mindset as a competitor. I just kept going further from myself and my true nature. I feel like it just – I was in a deep rut for about a month or two and I was like, something has to change.”

His hard work reflected on the field as he completed 10 out of 18 passes for 140 yards. He held his running backs to reach 100 yards at the NRG Stadium, sealing the accomplishment of a lifetime.

JJ McCarthy’s tenacity has been appreciable as he continued to steer through sign-stealing allegations from the NCAA and Harbaugh’s suspension. His similarities to Tom Brady with a 23-year NFL journey is a story in the making. But as of now, he has topped the college football arena beyond a doubt.