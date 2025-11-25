Following in Rex Ryan’s Footsteps, Former HC Eric Mangini Calls Out Shedeur Sanders for His Lack of Humility

Shedeur Sanders got his first career NFL start in Week 12 for the Cleveland Browns, and it was pretty darn good considering the circumstances. And especially when you factor in his fifth-round pedigree. He went 11-for-20 for 209 yards, one TD, and one INT. He didn’t set the world on fire, but it was a solid opening salvo.

Of course, the 23-year-old was elated with the 24-10 win he helped his team earn over the Las Vegas Raiders. But some angry, old, failed coaches just don’t want to see that. Especially from Sanders.

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan was the one scolding him on ESPN a few weeks ago. Now, after Sanders’ confident words following his first career win, it’s Ryan’s Jets predecessor, Eric Mangini, who decided to hit out at Sanders on FS1 for what he perceives as a lack of humility.

“Why? That’s how we got here. That’s how we kinda ended up in the fifth round. Because of talking like that. Because of presenting yourself like that. I get it, you want to be confident. And that’s fine, you should be confident, but you don’t need to take it to this level… I think there’s some value in humbleness,” Mangini said on First Things First.

Shedeur Sanders postgame at presser: “a lot of people wanted to see me fail… ain’t going to happen.” Coach Mangini reacts: “Why? That’s how we got here… You should be confident, but you don’t need to take it to this level… I think there’s some value in humbleness.” pic.twitter.com/2DI6YbBXEl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 24, 2025

Mangini, who had a subpar 33-47 record as an NFL head coach, obviously didn’t appreciate Sanders’ postgame presser where he said, “a lot of people wanna see me fail, that’s not gonna happen.” Sanders also joked around about winning the game with just one week of practice during his on-field postgame interview.

Where Mangini finds joy in his life, we’re not sure. What could possibly stick in your craw about a 23-year-old kid being a little cocky and excited after realizing his dream and winning his first NFL start.

And why wouldn’t he call out his doubters? There’s no question he is correct in believing a lot of people wanted him to fail, and many great athletes, such as Michael Jordan, have used the doubters to fuel their greatness.

Mangini is mirroring the words of his Jets predecessor about Sanders

The whole thing calls to mind Rex Ryan’s harsh words from just a few weeks ago:

“Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this,” Ryan said via Get Up.

“Get your a** in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback… you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now,” he added.

What these analysts perhaps dislike about Sanders’ personality is that he’s a lot like his father. Flamboyant, outspoken, confident. And Prime got criticized plenty too. Athletes are often portrayed as cocky by the older, more established media.

Not to mention that both Mangini and Ryan were defensive coaches who have never developed a quarterback in their lives. Perhaps a little bit of confidence and self-belief is necessary to play the most high-pressure position in sports? Just a thought.