“It’s a Perfect Fit”: Cam Newton Details Why Shedeur Sanders Should Go To The New York Giants This Year

Keep an eye on Shedeur Sanders as we head toward the 2025 NFL Draft. A bunch of teams would be looking for a QB in the draft class, which only has Cam Ward and Deion’s son as top prospects. With a few landing spots open for the young player, Cam Newton suggests the New York Giants would be the best place for him.

“Is it Cam Ward talent-wise?” Cam said on First Take. “I do think Cam Ward is more talented than Shedeur, but if I’m Shedeur, that’s not something to shun away from. I wouldn’t want to go to Nashville if I was Shedeur. I would want to go to the Giants.”

Although he would not expect the QB’s dad, Deion Sanders, to join him at the Giants, Cam clarified that Shedeur’s demeanor is what makes him a missing piece of the big NYC puzzle.

“It’s a perfect fit. That aura. Now the thing that I do love about Shedeur is his ability to not be wavered by… you know, whatever you want to say about him. His aura is engulfing. That can be intimidating,” he added.

That said, Cam claimed that the biggest knock on the 22-year-old QB would be, “Can somebody else coach Shedeur and will he be receptive to that?”

Even the young QB, during his recent podcast episode on his YouTube channel, reflected on his conversation with NFL coaches during his Shrine Bowl appearance. He revealed that the most asked question was how he would respond to not having his dad as his coach for the first time.

Shedeur responded by stressing the importance of moving forward and why he is the “most guaranteed risk” for a team.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith had his own take on the matter and what teams should consider before deciding between Ward and Shedeur. He claimed that the No.2 comes with his own pros and cons but at the end of the day “he’s a winner.”

“He finds a way to get things done. That’s the kind of stuff that we’ve said about the Brock Purdys of the world and others. Obviously, I think Shedeur is an upgrade from that athletically but nevertheless, that’s what we’re talking about here.”

That said, the entire First Take crew was in agreement that Cam Ward had a better Draft stock than Shedeur, so it will be interesting to see where the two youngsters land in the NFL.