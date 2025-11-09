New York Jets Unveil Nick Mangold-Inspired Pregame T-Shirt, Fans Want It on Sale

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

The NFL world was shocked to learn last week that former New York Jet Nick Mangold had tragically passed away. He had been battling kidney disease, and after being unable to find a compatible organ donor, he died at 41. It was heartbreaking news, and fans and former teammates have been sharing their love for the late center. Today, the Jets are set to honor Mangold’s memory in a special way.

Advertisement

Mangold’s former team, with whom he played from 2006 to 2016, unveiled their pregame threads today in a touching tribute to him. Every player will wear a black shirt with the two-time All-Pro’s face on it.

The Jets are also honoring Mangold in other ways, including displaying his picture and number on the corners of the field. A huge Mangold flag was also spotted in the seats at MetLife. On top of that, the picture of Mangold’s face from the shirts will also be featured as a sticker decal on the team’s helmets for Sunday’s game.

new pregame threads today pic.twitter.com/8eWhOcV3EX — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 9, 2025

The New York Jets are honoring former Jet and #Buckeyes center Nick Mangold with his picture and number on the corners of the field at MetLife Stadium and on t-shirts. Mangold passed away to complications from kidney disease at the age of 41. pic.twitter.com/jVpEndgjsW — Shawn Dunagan (@shawndunagan) November 9, 2025

Honoring a franchise legend: A huge Nick Mangold flag unfurled in the end-zone seats at MetLife. #Jets pic.twitter.com/i9JUwlNeOS — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 9, 2025

Seeing these gestures and how good the shirt looked, many NFL fans are now asking the team to release the black shirt in the team store so they can wear it too.

“I’m not even a Jets fan and I want one,” one wrote. “Put these on sale now,” another suggested.

“Dolphins fan here. These are fire. Put these up for sale and donate the proceeds to Mangold’s family,” someone else chimed in.

Dolphins fan here. These are fire. Put these up for sale and donate the proceeds to Mangold’s family. — Jordan Woodson (@Jordan_Woodson) November 9, 2025

One fan did have some information about how to get a shirt. “For anyone wondering they hand these out today but in white,” they said.

That last part hasn’t been confirmed. Regardless, it’s a great gesture by the Jets to show love for a former player who spent 11 seasons with the team. Other players have also been paying tribute.

Jeremy Ruckert, the team’s backup tight end, arrived at today’s game wearing Mangold’s college jersey.

All in all, it goes to show how much of an impact Mangold had on the New York community. After being diagnosed with a genetic kidney defect in 2006, he announced that he was undergoing dialysis almost 20 years later. In his letter that he penned to fans before he passed, he wrote that he always thought he “had more time.”

Today, every fan in the stands at MetLife will keep Mangold in their thoughts. Hopefully, they can get a hold of the T-shirts so that they can feel included in the tribute as well.