Luke Vs Christian McCaffrey: Which Brother Had the Faster 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine?

Luke McCaffrey has somewhat earned family bragging rights from his elder brother Christian McCaffrey. He recently showcased a strong performance at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and in one aspect, even left his brother behind. Luke clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.47 seconds, just slightly quicker than Christian’s 4.48-second run. The McCaffrey family’s football success is indeed like a storied tale.

Christian McCaffrey is currently one of the superstars in the NFL. He has excelled due to his exceptional combination of speed, athleticism, and strict training routine. Christian’s top speed of 21.95 MPH just shows how quick he is. He is also a dedicated athlete who focuses on recovery and injury prevention to be amongst the best at his position.

Let’s take a look at their simultaneous 40-yard dash in their respective NFL Combines, per NFL:

Luke has long looked up to his brother as a role model and is now demonstrating the lessons he has absorbed. Although the McCaffrey family has seen role models through multiple generations. Luke and Christian’s father, Ed McCaffrey enjoyed a 13-year NFL career starting in 1991 as a 3rd round pick for the New York Giants.

Ed went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, where he made a name for himself for his exceptional catches and was a key player on championship teams, winning three Super Bowls. On the other hand, their grandfather, Dave Sime, was a famous athlete known for his speed and versatility.

Which Position Does Christian McCaffrey’s brother Luke Play?

22-year-old Luke McCaffrey hopes to earn a place in the NFL as a wide receiver following the 2024 NFL Draft. None would actually bet against a wide receiver coming out of the McCaffrey family as they are the “Road Runners” when it comes to speed. During his two seasons with the Rice Owls, Luke had 126 catches, nearly 1,700 yards, and 18 total touchdowns.

Luke transitioned from a quarterback role to a wide receiver in his final year of college. It is considered a smart move by the athlete and even shows his flexibility and all-around athletic abilities. Christian McCaffrey’s brother wrapped up his freshman year with 142 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Despite competing for the starting quarterback position in 2020, he got limited opportunities and threw for 466 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions in 48 completions off 76 attempts. He even started his journey as a wide receiver and ran 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Luke transferred to the Rice University where he again competed for the starting quarterback position, played nine games with three starts. He completely transitioned to wide receiver during spring practices in 2022.

He ended up being Rice’s top receiver with 58 receptions, 723 yards, and six touchdowns despite an ankle injury that caused him to miss the last three regular-season games. Luke now aims to follow his brother and father’s success in the NFL.