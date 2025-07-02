“NFL 2K5 Did This 20 Years Ago”: Fans React as EA Announces Halftime Shows and Weekly Recaps in Madden 26 Franchise Mode

There is perhaps no bigger sports video game in North America than EA Sports’ Madden NFL series. Since its first edition back in 1988, it has sold just over 130 million copies. However, for a blockbuster franchise like this, it doesn’t have a great reputation.

Madden games used to be a trailblazer, but in recent years, each new edition has felt like a tired rehash of the previous year’s effort. It seems the developers have become complacent. With their latest game, Madden NFL 26, EA Sports is looking to address those criticisms.

This year’s game brings a host of new features. They’ve added “explosive new NFL gameplay,” as well as more in-depth options in both Franchise and Superstar modes. They’re also placing NFL RedZone star Scott Hanson front and center by having him host weekly recaps and halftime shows in Franchise mode.

According to EA’s website, “One of the most exciting elements of our Halftime Report is the host, Scott Hanson. Who could be better to speak about games around the league than the beloved host?!”

“We extended our ability to show CPU highlights in the Halftime Report to our Weekly Recap. This new feature is available on-demand in the Franchise hub as a way to experience highlights from across the league.”

This is awesome: Madden NFL 26 Franchise Mode will feature halftime shows and weekly recaps with Scott Hanson. This game will be legendary 🔥🔥 (via @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/95XDsaZJPo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 2, 2025

For fans, however, additions, especially the Scott Hanson additions, were nothing to brag about. “NFL 2K5 did this 20 years ago…this is nothing to be surprised about. Madden sucks now unfortunately,” they wrote under Dov Kleiman’s X post.

Even if they did have the recaps and halftime shows back then, they certainly didn’t have fan favorite Scott Hanson involved (though they did have Chris Berman, not too shabby either). That’s the most liked reply to the tweet, and most of the other fans seemed annoyed as well.

One made an impassioned plea: “Needs way more to get my money again. Haven’t purchased Madden or 2k for 3 years now, and llols, like that will continue. If we want better, we have to speak with our money. Madden and 2k are really both free-to-play model games. Too many in-game purchases.”

Many laughed the new features off as something most people would skip anyway: “No one watches halftime stuff. Skip immediately to the gameplay. Pointless addition.”

Another fan lamented Madden‘s focus on frilly features like this rather than others that have been highly requested by players: “Dude, you still can’t even make a custom team with your favorite players. Games a f*cking bust I can’t wait for EA’s rights to be stripped.”

That last fan is plugged in, because EA Sports’ exclusive licensing deal with the NFL to create video games using the league’s players and teams runs out after the 2026 season.

However, those hoping for EA Sports to be pushed out will likely be disappointed. The gaming company reportedly said last month that they were “confident” in securing a new deal and extending their long partnership with the NFL.