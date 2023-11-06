Dallas Goedert Injury Update: Eagles TE Set To Miss Multiple Weeks After Picking Up Big Injury Against Cowboys

Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) walks from the locker room to warm up before action against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a massive win against their long-time rivals Dallas Cowboys in the Week 9 matchup. However, the coveted victory did not come without a price for them. The TE Dallas Goedert injured his arm, marking a significant loss for the winners.

The third quarter saw an unfortunate turn of events as Goedert caught three passes from Jalen Hurt. While the two concluded gracefully, the third one ended up in the TE falling onto his arm to the sideline.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ tight end lay in pain on the field, holding on to his fractured arm. According to Adam Schefter’s post via X, the player has an MRI scheduled on Monday, which would confirm the prognosis. He is expected to undergo surgery for his arm, leading to several weeks off the field.

Schefter wrote, “Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert has a fracture in his forearm and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is any further damage, as well, per sources. Either way, Goedert is set to miss time and is an injured reserve candidate.”

Dallas Goedert has seen a mediocre season this year with 38 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns. Enjoying his sixth season with the Eagles, the Sunday game, Goedert gave a few highlights. His 28-yard reception to the Cowboys came as he outran opponents’ linebacker Markquese Bell.

It is abundantly unfortunate for the Eagles’ TE to be brutally injured on the field. Also, quarterback Dak Prescott and TE Luke Schoonmaker suffered a hard time on the field playing against the Eagles. However, the loss was partially compensated by a close win for the Eagles in a 28-23 display.

Dallas Goedert Witnesses Continued Struggle Against Injuries

Goedert has a history of missing seasons, this being fifth in line. He has been sidelined in the past season for his shoulder injury, missing four games. This time again, he is expected to miss approximately four weeks which includes time in surgery and recovery for the TE.

This astonished the Eagles’ fans who expressed remorse in the comment section, while some even blamed the Cowboys for keeping their game tactics stinkier than usual. Some others expressed for the Eagles as they reel with a significant loss in the face of Goedert.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) are going strong in the season, heading into their bye week. Goedert’s four weeks will be marked by the team’s match against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) as they return from their bye week. Subsequently, the Nov. 27 matchup against the Buffalo Bills with the Eagles standing at 8-6 all-time, comprises another important matchup. As their star tight end is out, all eyes will be on the Eagles’ remedial plans in the coming weeks.