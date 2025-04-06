Rob Gronkowski Names All the Big Cities That Deserve Their Own NFL Team

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski on the field prior to the LA Bowl game between the California Golden Bears and the UNLV Rebels in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The NFL has been flirting with expansion for years, with preseason fixtures now a regular occurrence in London, Germany, and even Brazil of late. With the rise of international games and record revenue from both domestic and international viewership, it’s starting to feel inevitable that Roger Goodell & Co. will push for new teams to join the current 32.

Whether it’s a European franchise or a new home on U.S. soil, fans have been buzzing with ideas—and so has Rob Gronkowski. In the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, a fan tossed the former tight end a hypothetical: If you could bring an NFL team to a new city, where would it be? Gronk didn’t hesitate.

What started as a simple question turned into a full-on scouting report, as the Super Bowl champ ran through a list of potential NFL homes—both realistic and ridiculous—with the kind of energy only he can deliver. Here’s a deeper look at Rob Gronkowski’s NFL expansion plan:

Salt Lake City, Utah

“Salt Lake City would be good,” Gronk said, giving Utah’s capital a surprise nod. While it’s not traditionally an NFL hotbed, the city’s recent surge in sports enthusiasm—with the Utah Jazz and rising college football programs—caught the Patriots legend’s eye.

Considering it’s a market that doesn’t currently host an NFL team, Utah is a good shout.

San Antonio, Texas

The four-time Super Bowl winner then mentioned San Antonio, but immediately checked himself. “That’s not that big of a city,” he said before admitting that it still has potential.

It’s home to the Spurs and has long been a whispered-about expansion candidate. The city’s proximity to Dallas and Houston complicates things a bit, but Gronkowski clearly sees something there—perhaps enough fans to support another Texas team if the NFL ever goes full-on mega-state mode.

Oakland, California

Now, this one came from the heart. Gronk wants the Raiders back in Oakland. “There’s a fan base there already,” he said. “But it has to be the Raiders if they go back.”

While Las Vegas has welcomed the silver and black with open arms, the legendary TE knows that Oakland fans were among the most loyal and die-hard in the league. So he believes that if you’re bringing football back to the Bay Area, bring back the team that built it.

San Diego, California

When it came to the Chargers’ move to LA, the 35-year-old didn’t hold back on his feelings. “I was disappointed when San Diego went from San Diego to L.A. It just didn’t make sense,” he said. “That’s like two hours down the road. Keep them in San Diego.”

His solution? Build a proper stadium and give the city its team back. For Gronk, San Diego isn’t just a city—it’s unfinished business.

Toronto or Montreal, Canada

After naming all the possible cities in the US, Gronk expanded the conversation north of the border. “Canada would be cool,” he said. “Could either do Toronto or Montreal.”

While the NFL has yet to truly test Canadian waters beyond the occasional Bills preseason game in Toronto, Gronk thinks there’s something there. Toronto has the size, infrastructure, and sports market experience. Montreal? Less obvious.

London, England

No surprise here as the former Patriots star sees London as the most logical overseas expansion. “There’s already eight games played over there,” he said. “Might as well put a team in the city of London.”

The NFL has treated the UK like a second home in recent years, and with sold-out stadiums every time. So, Gronk thinks it’s only a matter of time before a team plants its flag permanently across the pond.

Mexico City, Mexico

This one might’ve been Rob Gronkowski’s favorite. “One of the biggest cities in the world,” he said. “We played there before. We played the Raiders there, and the place sold out.” But that wasn’t the only reason Mexico City topped his list.

Gronk revealed that he filmed a commercial in Mexico City entirely in Spanish.

“It was for Roffus… you know, another brand under Tostitos. I actually shot a commercial in Mexico City last year. It’s only played in Mexico, that’s why you haven’t seen it, Julian.”

The best part? He co-starred with a female quarterback from the 7-on-7 women’s league. “I don’t even remember the lines,” he laughed. “But I did the whole thing in Spanish.”

The energy, the fan base, the market size—Gronk believes Mexico City checks all the boxes for a full-time NFL squad.

So, where should the next NFL team go? According to Gronk, the list is long, and the options are real, but the time might be now.

From Salt Lake to San Diego, from Montreal to Mexico City—Rob Gronkowski has spoken. Now, it’s just a matter of whether Roger Goodell is listening.