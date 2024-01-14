“This Is Not How I Pictured This Weekend Starting”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Miserable Scene Before Rams-Lions Matchup

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are up against the Detroit Lions with stakes in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. At center stage is Matthew Stafford, who is the familiar face for the Lions, drafted by them in 2009, but returning as the opposing QB. Much calmness before the battle was expected for the Stafford family during their nostalgic trip to Detroit for the matchup. However, the arrival in Detroit wasn’t kind to the Stafford fam, who encountered an unexpected twist with children onboard.

Kelly took to Instagram to share a picture of her tired eyes and her struggles of traveling with kids. Stafford and Kelly who are parents to four girls found themselves having a hard time with traveling and adjusting to food choices. Their mother, Kelly, wasn’t only upset about the children but equally sleep-deprived and disturbed. “Had such an amazing night first night back”, wrote Kelly on her Instagram story. However, she delivered the bad news writing,

“Now I’m dealing with two children throwing up all over our hotel room. Poor girls are tired and clearly ate something that didn’t sit right.”

Matthew Stafford transitioned to the Los Angeles Rams from the Detroit Lions and is facing his second playoffs with the team. He appeared in the playoffs last in 2021, where the team defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round. Following the sparkle, 2023 came as one of the most powerful years leading to an appearance in the playoffs with an interesting game ahead.

Kelly Concerned and Hopeful for Matthew Stafford in his Matchup Against Detroit

Kelly Stafford who is now a concerned mother shared her experience with the kids who threw up after bad food choices and travel sickness. She specifically talked about the bad food choices that also troubled her during the visit to Michigan. Importantly, she talked about two out of the four children who were throwing up with sickness in the hotel room. In another subsequent story, she was worried and tired of dealing with the health concerns of their children.

“When my eyes are bloodshot tomorrow, just know I have yet to sleep. 3 out of my 4 girls have thrown up tonight.”

Stafford has been comparatively vocal about the importance of Kelly and the children Chandler, Sawyer, Tyler, and Hunter. His injury-laden season was a disappointment for fans and family who looked forward to his third year with the Rams. However, he is now in better shape and any setback including the health of his young girls can be worrisome.

With stakes much higher than usual the Rams are in hot water with Sean McVay‘s uncertain future. Then again, the Detroit nostalgia cannot eclipse their zeal for playoffs in spite of the unhappiness caused by Michigan-origin fans. A tussle causing a ban on the Stafford jersey on Ford Field has hurt the Stafford family’s sentiments. Therefore, Kelly chose to pen an emotional note for Matthew Stafford on X, before the big matchup.

“Well, this is sad because it’s completely opposite of how we feel about this city, but Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that. Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries.”

Fans who once were ardent supporters of Stafford in Detroit have called Jared Goff the better QB lately. The ebbs and flows in the NFL are common, especially for the fan sentiments. However, it’s understandable that the massive pushback for someone like Stafford who dedicated 12 years to the team, would be quite upsetting for him and his family.