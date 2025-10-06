Defeated Jalen Hurts Denies “Miscommunication” Over Illegal Motion Play With Saquon Barkley

After the Philadelphia Eagles finally managed to break through and win the Super Bowl for just the second time in franchise history, it seemed as if they’d be destined to repeat that success once they had managed to get off to a 4-0 start this season. Simply put, everything was perfect right up until it wasn’t.

Despite what the money line and the public had to say, the Denver Broncos showed up to play in Week 5, and they somehow managed to find a lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that’s when things completely unraveled.

Their communications broke down, their executions faltered, and as a result, they officially have their first loss of the season. Jalen Hurts was able to produce one of the highest passing yard totals of his entire career, 280, to be exact, but it simply wasn’t enough.

According to the man himself, however, it is “growth” rather than perfection that the Eagles are after. “You’re kind of at the mercy of the clock,” Hurts explained after he was asked about the team’s crucial illegal motion penalty in the waning moments of the game. “If we operated faster and got to the ball, we could avoid some of that.”

Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, even if it’s the first one that the Eagles have seen in quite some time. In other words,

“Certain things don’t get you until they get you. We’re obviously in pursuit of our best self, the pursuit of growth. I give a lot of credit to that team. They played an outstanding game. They executed when they needed to and they won that battle.”

Even though this week will be a bitter pill for them to swallow, Philadelphia will have an opportunity to put this behind them and get back in the win column in Week 6. Their divisional rivals, the New York Giants, who just so happen to be one of the lowliest teams in all of professional football, will be hosting next week.

Considering that the G-Men were just routed by the New Orleans Saints, a rebuilding squad that is currently averaging less than 19 points per game, it’s safe to say that this will be a perfect rebound spot for Philly. In the long run, however, the concerns surrounding their own offense will continue to linger right up until they are able to remedy them.

The only issue is that a cure seems to be nowhere in sight, and their wide receivers are beginning to grow impatient. Then again, that’s not much of a surprise given the fact that these same exact complaints were being voiced last season.

Suffice to say, the birds just need to stay the course, and they will be just fine. There’s no need for them to fly south for the winter just yet.