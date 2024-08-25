“Planned Elevator Breakdown”: LA Fans Have Fun at Jim Harbaugh’s Expense

The LA Chargers created more buzz off the field during their visit to Dallas than on it. While they returned to LA with a victory over the Cowboys in their final preseason game, Justin Herbert’s composure during the elevator incident stole the show in the NFL world. Many, however, hilariously believe that it was Jim Harbaugh who orchestrated the situation to test the leadership qualities of his team.

For the uninitiated, a group of Chargers players became trapped in an elevator for two hours during their trip to Dallas. They were eventually rescued by the Dallas Fire Department, who helped them escape by crawling through a ceiling panel.

The incident occurred at The Westin Hotel in downtown Dallas when the elevator got stuck in a blind shaft between the 3rd and 15th floors. Harbaugh later revealed that Herbert and 10 other players were trapped inside.

Upon rescue, while many of the players emerged flustered, sweaty, and even shirtless, Herbert apparently remained calm, showing no signs of anxiety or restlessness. The moment left Harbaugh impressed, as he told the press on Saturday:

“I just missed it, being on that elevator. It was like, ‘Wish I could have been there with those guys.’ But Justin Herbert was… his hair was a little wet, but his shirt was completely dry… That was another thing that blew me away. The guy is just a beast.”

“The remarkable things that came out of it was, to a guy, young rookie players, ‘Justin Herbert’s a leader. He was a rock. Kept everybody calm,’” Harbaugh continued.

Following this statement, some fans were quick to wonder if Harbaugh himself orchestrated the elevator incident, speculating that he might be crazy enough to pull such a stunt in the name of team building and mental toughness. Take a look:

Harbaugh so planned that elevator breakdown to build mental toughness — The Bro Dad (@The_BroDad) August 25, 2024

It’s impossible not to wonder whether Harbaugh did this on purpose as some sort of bizarre team-building exercise. https://t.co/fcenPvudVU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2024

The wheels already turning how many jokes there are gonna be about this come regular season — Moosey (@0nlyMeez) August 25, 2024

12 NFL players in an elevator? No wonder they got stuck. — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 25, 2024

That being said, the elevator incident was only one example of Harbaugh’s fondness for Herbert. Although he’s only been with the team for a few months, he can’t seem to stop praising his QB’s leadership qualities.

Not the first instance Harbaugh lauded Herbert’s leadership qualities

Harbaugh has clearly found a new QB to dote on after J.J. McCarthy. In a press conference back in June, when asked about Herbert’s progression in the offseason, the former Wolverines head coach couldn’t help but praise the QB’s exceptional skills and leadership abilities from every perspective.

The head coach asserted that Herbert’s ability to set the tone and lead by example has been exceptional. In every meeting, weight room session, and practice, the Oregon alum has consistently stepped up more than the others.

He said:

“There have been so many guys that have stepped up into that role of example-setter, tone-setter. Nobody more than [S] Derwin James [Jr.] and Justin Herbert. Those two have been really off the charts and incredible, set the tone, and been leaders by example the entire offseason.”

The Chargers players seem to have been reinvigorated under Harbaugh. The coach has led by example, actively participating in practices, and at the same time, the franchise has built a competitive roster, undoubtedly moving in an upward direction.

Many expect them to finish the season 2nd in the AFC West behind the Chiefs and make the playoffs. For now, let’s just say fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the Jim Harbaugh era as the Chargers open their season on September 8th against the Raiders.