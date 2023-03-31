HomeSearch

Russell Wilson Shares Adorably Cute Mother-Daughter Video on Instagram as Ciara Continues to Face Backlash Over New Song

Arjun Sukumaran
|Published 31/03/2023

Credits: Russell Wilson’s Instagram/Ciara WIlson’s Instagram; USA TODAY

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara Wilson have been the subject of criticism for a very long time. Though Ciara is new to the scene, Russell is probably used to ignoring scathing remarks about him. This arguably explains Ciara’s “response” to her Oscars dress criticism, which Russell has never done. However, the two continue to be (or portray themselves as) an adorable couple, and a happy family.

Wilson has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism ever since he landed in Denver. Not just for his performance, though, which has undoubtedly been dismal. He has even been criticized for his charity not being “charitable enough”, which drew a lot of attention to him a few months ago. However, he still has a loyal fanbase, one which relishes the moments he shares with them of him and his family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Russell Wilson shares a video featuring “#DaGirls”, on Instagram

Wilson took to Instagram to share, with his followers, a cute moment between his wife and their daughter. In the video, Ciara is seen having a fun time with their daughter, Sienna, while brushing her hair. The video was first posted to Ciara’s account, though, and Russell is only resharing it. Nevertheless, he opted to share it with his fan following as well, with the caption, “My Girls! #DaGirls; Love you baby @Ciara”.

“Dangeruss” and Ciara are, for many, the couple to take inspiration from. In fact, their fan following often swoons over their apparent love for each other. However, there have been many who claim that Ciara could be Wilson’s downfall and that he was not her first choice. Even in the face of such opinions, it seems the couple is still going strong.

Ciara has been getting some flak over her latest song allegedly being against men

Ciara recently dropped “Da Girls”, of which she posted snippets on all her social media accounts. While many loved her song, a lot more did not take it too well. Apparently, asking your fans to leave your man behind and be independent is a sin, especially if you have a man. Safe to say, the internet audience wasn’t impressed, and they let their feelings out quite plainly.

As for the other guy in the picture, Russell has probably become a bit too accustomed to criticism by now. For an entire season, he was constantly hounded for his sub-par performance with the Broncos. With the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton, he can expect that criticism to multiply exponentially. Will Wilson survive the onslaught Payton brings?

 

