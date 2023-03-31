Russell Wilson Shares Adorably Cute Mother-Daughter Video on Instagram as Ciara Continues to Face Backlash Over New Song

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara Wilson have been the subject of criticism for a very long time. Though Ciara is new to the scene, Russell is probably used to ignoring scathing remarks about him. This arguably explains Ciara’s “response” to her Oscars dress criticism, which Russell has never done. However, the two continue to be (or portray themselves as) an adorable couple, and a happy family.

Wilson has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism ever since he landed in Denver. Not just for his performance, though, which has undoubtedly been dismal. He has even been criticized for his charity not being “charitable enough”, which drew a lot of attention to him a few months ago. However, he still has a loyal fanbase, one which relishes the moments he shares with them of him and his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Russell Wilson shares a video featuring “#DaGirls”, on Instagram

Wilson took to Instagram to share, with his followers, a cute moment between his wife and their daughter. In the video, Ciara is seen having a fun time with their daughter, Sienna, while brushing her hair. The video was first posted to Ciara’s account, though, and Russell is only resharing it. Nevertheless, he opted to share it with his fan following as well, with the caption, “My Girls! #DaGirls; Love you baby @Ciara”.

“Dangeruss” and Ciara are, for many, the couple to take inspiration from. In fact, their fan following often swoons over their apparent love for each other. However, there have been many who claim that Ciara could be Wilson’s downfall and that he was not her first choice. Even in the face of such opinions, it seems the couple is still going strong.

Ciara has been getting some flak over her latest song allegedly being against men

Ciara recently dropped “Da Girls”, of which she posted snippets on all her social media accounts. While many loved her song, a lot more did not take it too well. Apparently, asking your fans to leave your man behind and be independent is a sin, especially if you have a man. Safe to say, the internet audience wasn’t impressed, and they let their feelings out quite plainly.

Says the woman that has a good man! No no nooooooo! We want our good man too. I refuse to put the energy out there that I don’t need a man. I need my husband. — April Santos (@MissAprilSantos) March 27, 2023

Out here making anthems and STILL haven’t told us the prayer you prayed to get your man girl lmaooo — 𝒩𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓁𝒾ℯ 𝒩𝒾𝒸𝒽ℴ𝓁ℯ♎️ (@xNatNatNicholex) March 28, 2023

Spoil girls don't need no man 🤔🤔🤔 but aren't the men the main ones spoiling them 🤔🤔🤔 — ⭐BC STAR⭐ (@BCSTAR954) March 28, 2023

Why is the women in the black community always singing about leaving a man? — tanyaababy (@antionesav5) March 29, 2023

YOU ARE NOT INDEPENDENT! YOU HAVE A HUSBAND! — 😈 Southwest Villain 👿 (@Funnynigga07) March 30, 2023

so is the song not for you then? causeee ion think Russ would appreciate this type of representation..make songs about being married …family ..something yeen single nomo — baybee ivy🦋 (@twiztedcocoa) March 27, 2023

Stay independent!!!! U don't need a man…. Don't call him when there is trouble either. … SMH.. — Bringdastorm (@Bringdastorm1) March 26, 2023

Independent… Don’t need a man? You the reason we put here fighting for our lives in this dating pool 😭

We actually do need each other, nations can’t be built independently but as a community… y’all gotta chill 😩 — 🏹Art of War🏹 (@Scorpion_Throne) March 28, 2023

As for the other guy in the picture, Russell has probably become a bit too accustomed to criticism by now. For an entire season, he was constantly hounded for his sub-par performance with the Broncos. With the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton, he can expect that criticism to multiply exponentially. Will Wilson survive the onslaught Payton brings?