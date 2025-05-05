NFL Analyst Says Aaron Rodgers Will Be the “Greatest Supervillain of All Time” if He Doesn’t Sign With Steelers

Only five players have won back back-to-back NFL MVP awards. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the last to do it in 2020-2021. Credit- Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/ USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Giants signed Russell Wilson and the Vikings passed over him to give JJ McCarthy a real shot at QB1, the Steelers looked like the only franchise left in the market for Aaron Rodgers. The two parties made strides towards reaching a deal when A-Rod visited their facility and met with coaches. However, since then, the needle hasn’t moved.

Steeler analyst Jack Sperry reflected on Rodgers’ unwillingness to sign with the franchise and believes that if the move doesn’t happen by the start of the season, the 4-time MVP could find himself a subject of some vicious hate from the Pittsburgh loyals, and they would cast him in the role of supervillain.

The analyst pointed out that Aaron sent a message that he is interested and liked what he saw in Pittsburgh. This gave the franchise hope and belief that he is coming. If the Steelers fail to complete the move, it would leave them with a weak option going into the season.

They failed to address the position in free agency, didn’t bring back Justin Fields or Wilson, and didn’t take a QB early on in the draft. They took Ohio State QB Will Howard in the 6th round.

“If Rodgers doesn’t sign, would he be the greatest supervillian of all time? Yes, he would. I would hate him forever if he did this because obviously what he’s been telling the Steelers has made them think he’s definitely coming. So he better be coming because if he’s not, Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin you guys are officially on the hot seat because this would be a Brandon Aiyuk situation on steroids if he doesn’t come to the Steelers at this point.”

If Aaron Rodgers wants to sign with the Steelers — and the team is eager to bring him in — they should act sooner rather than later. The NFL schedule drops on May 14th, and Rodgers’ presence could heavily influence whether Pittsburgh gets featured in prime time slots.

Last season, the Jets landed several prime-time games simply because of A-Rod, despite ultimately underperforming. Like it or not, star power and ratings potential influence national scheduling as it projects team performance. Adding a marquee quarterback like Rodgers makes a team instantly more marketable, and both broadcasters and fans want high-profile matchups under the lights.

But with that spotlight comes added pressure — and tougher matchups. Prime-time games often mean stronger opponents and higher expectations. That’s why NFL analyst Mike Florio believes Rodgers should actually wait to sign until after the NFL releases the schedule

The Steelers already face a tough slate in 2025. Signing Rodgers before May 14 could lead to an even more grueling schedule. Waiting a couple more weeks might save them from added difficulty, while still giving Rodgers the national stage later in the year.