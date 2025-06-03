“You Might Blow a Knee in Basketball, but Brain Trauma Is Forever Dude”: Redditors Lash Out at David Andrews for Controversial Plea to Parents in Retirement Speech

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) watches from the sideline during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are in the midst of a rebuild. They’ve been getting younger and improving throughout last season and this offseason. Unfortunately, they’ll have to finish that rebuild without one of their longtime cornerstones, center David Andrews.

Advertisement

The Pats signed Andrews as an undrafted free agent back in 2015, and he went on to a solid 10-year career in New England. He never earned any All-Pro or Pro Bowl recognition, but he was a stalwart in front of Tom Brady and his successors, starting 121 games across 10 seasons and contributing to a pair of Super Bowl titles in 2016 and 2018.

After missing the final 13 games of the 2024 season due to a severe shoulder injury, 32-year-old Andrews was released by the team in March. Last week, he announced he would be hanging up his cleats for good, and on Monday, he was honored with a retirement ceremony at Gillette Stadium. As he concluded his 25-minute speech, Andrews praised the game of football and the positive impact it had on his life.

“If there’s any parents on the fence about letting your kids play the game, I promise you, you won’t regret it,” he said. “There’s no better teacher of the game of life than the game of football. I wouldn’t change one thing about my 26 years playing this game, but it’s time to say goodbye. As (the Bible) says in 2 Timothy 4:7, ‘I fought the good fight, I finished the race, and I have kept the faith.’ Thank you all.”

Playing football—or another sport—is a great way for young children to learn many important life lessons. It helps them develop socially and build lasting friendships and relationships. It teaches kids about the value hard work, teamwork, determination, toughness, sacrifice, physical fitness, health, and contributing to the greater good.

However, some significant negatives have been uncovered about the sport in recent years. The discovery of CTE and its effects on the brains of not just professional football players, but even those who played tackle football in high school, has led to questions about the sport’s value in many communities.

One Redditor was especially peeved by Andrews’ plea: “Sure, you might blow a knee in basketball, but brain trauma is forever dude, and once you cross that threshold it just gets worse from there. And yes, CTE affects HS players too, just not as bad as CFB nor NFL. Do you really want to put your kid through that risk?”

Comment

byu/Daisymyhusky from discussion

innfl

Others took a more lighthearted approach to teasing Andrews’ love of the game: “Lottery winner says the powerball is a great retirement plan.” However, another Redditor quickly rebuffed the premise of the joke: “I’m not disagreeing with your point but I would imagine he’s reflecting on the relationships and personal growth gained along the way.”

Some commenters took a more nuanced view of the issue. There are other ways to play youth football besides tackle. Flag football is exploding in popularity, and one Redditor suggested a mix of both for their kids: “I’ll let them play flag but no tackle until 8th grade.”

The game of football can bring a lot of positives to a young man’s life. Even if they don’t end up making it to the show. The lessons and skills they learn can be applied to every facet of life. And the relationships they make can both enrich their lives and help them reach their professional and personal goals.

However, the issue with brain injuries is a serious one. It makes sense to limit the exposure to those types of hits in younger kids. Starting the physical aspect of football in middle or high school would likely reduce the long-term effects of CTE.