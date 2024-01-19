Dolphins Star Jalen Ramsey Breaks Silence After Early Playoff Exit Against the Chiefs

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The freezing temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium weren’t the only thing giving chills to the Dolphins. The Kansas City Chiefs delivered them a 26-7 early exit from the playoffs, exhibiting a great defensive show. In the aftermath of the loss, Jalen Ramsey had a spiritual moment as he attempted to pull away from the turmoil.

The star cornerback, who is known to bring strength to the backend, broke his silence after the win with multiple stories on Instagram. They were noticed by fans who reposted his stories via X, highlighting the painful end to the season with his message, “Still ain’t over bullshid smh”.

Jalen Ramsey was also sure to add a hopeful message subsequently with much determination and importance of surrounding oneself with like-minded people. He also didn’t hesitate to take the teachings of the Bible to deal with the lingering disappointment from the playoffs.

“Pray to God we all be in situations where we are valued & can thrive. Surround yourselves with other like-minded people. It’s in the Bible that way. Winners surround themselves with other winners, positive people with other positive people, etc etc” Just a lil word for all today (about life, not just football) God Bless!”

The Chiefs had quite a thrill with Patrick Mahomes‘ 262 yards and a touchdown along with four field goals by Harrison Butker. Rashee Rice received 130 yards and a touchdown as 89 yards were secured by Isiah Pacheco. However, the offense by the Dolphins struggled similarly as they did in Frankfurt with a 21-14 loss.

Moreover, the depletion of the Fins due to injuries helped the former Super Bowl Champions to win their 15th consecutive home playoff game, which is still a sticking point for many including Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey Remains Hopeful for a 25th Drought-Ending Season Ahead

Jalen Ramsey found warmth with a quote breaking silence on the loss at the fourth coldest game in NFL history. He uploaded a story with ‘Verse of the Day’ exhibiting faith in God to answer his prayers.

“Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us”.

The second loss of the Miami Dolphins against the Chiefs with single digits on their final tally was indeed tough. Moreover, they now have the longest playoff drought with no wins in 24 years.

The injuries to S Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard rendered them inactive for playoffs. Even DeShon Elliott exited the game in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card Round with a calf injury. Hence, the Dolphins who remain the only team in the NFL to finish an entire season undefeated, fell again. But, Jalen’s faith might be a harbinger of hope for fans who eagerly anticipate a stronger comeback next season.