mobile app bar

“We’re Gonna Be Holding a Trophy Up Next Year”: Micah Parsons Boldly Assures Fans the Dallas Cowboys Will Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
linebacker Micah Parsons (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t even make it to the playoffs this year, and it has greatly frustrated the fans. It’s their first missed playoff appearance in four seasons, the year they drafted Micah Parsons. The Penn State product, however, doesn’t seem accustomed to the feeling of missing out and has decided to make a bold statement about how the Cowboys will do next season.

“We’re not done yet, and I hope y’all don’t think we’re done yet,” Parsons professed on his podcast, The Edge. “It’s gonna be an amazing, amazing, amazing thing to see next year when we are holding the trophy… I’m saying my goals out loud, we’re gonna be holding a trophy up next year, point blank, period.”

While the take is commendable, it’s hard to rely on Parsons’s predictions about his team. He’s a bit overconfident, which, from a coaching perspective, is surely appreciated. Players with a relentless drive to win and achieve greatness are exactly what coaches seek out. And Parsons embodies both of those qualities. The problem is that he plays only one position and can’t influence the outcome of a game too often.

From a fan perspective, too, these empty declarations have grown tiresome. It took just eight days into the new year for one of the players or fans to proclaim the Cowboys as Super Bowl champions for the upcoming season. At this point, it’s practically a yearly tradition—and fans made sure the All-Pro heard about it.

One netizen, meanwhile, thinks the statement was an indictment that Parsons will be playing for a new team next year.

While it would be interesting to see Parsons in new colors next season, the Cowboys have already made it clear that they will be extending him in the offseason. The club has exercised his fifth-year option, and reports suggest Parsons will be offered a deal in the range of $170 million for five years. The Cowboys certainly need him if they hope to make a Super Bowl run.

The lowest sack total Parsons has recorded during his four-year stint in Dallas is 12. He has been named to the First-Team All-Pro twice, won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and finished second in DPOY voting that same season. Parsons is a force off the edge who can break an opponent’s back with his impact.

Nevertheless, the issue is that these takes from Parsons on his podcast are getting out of hand. Being optimistic is one thing, but now he’s starting to sound a bit delusional. This is the same guy who said his team wasn’t out of it when they had a 0.2% chance to make the playoffs. Let’s keep the takes in the holster, and just focus on performing on the field so these things can’t get thrown back in your face later.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. University of Oregon graduate with Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. Reese has been a fan of the NFL since he was young. He is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. His favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. His favorite player changes but currently he supports Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb the most. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA- you name it, Reese probably watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these