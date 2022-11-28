Sean McVay Barely Avoids Concussion After Taking a Nasty Blow On The Head From His Own Player

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s contest between the Rams and the Chiefs began with the tight end Roger Carter Jr. checking into the game after giving Rams’ head coach a nasty blow to the head.

Carter’s helmet struck McVay so forcefully that his headset flew off, prompting trainers to quickly check on the coach to see if he was alright.

Oof, Rams HC Sean McVay was hit in the head by one of his player’s helmets on accident while on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/z4T6hiBAaR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams are going through a very difficult time in the season. They were expected to defend their NFL championship this year, however, their defense crumbled, and now they are without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Moreover, they are now stuck at the bottom of the NFC West with only three wins, solidifying their status as one of the worst champions in the Super Bowl era. To add insult to injury, team’s head coach McVay, who was at the sidelines during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, also ended up sustaining a terrible hit from one of his own players.

Sean McVay was seen holding his jaw after sustaining a nasty blow

McVay probably didn’t confront Roger Carter Jr. too much after the NFL rookie collided with him while rushing onto the field as whatever happened appears totally unintentional.

The slow move replay of McVay getting BLASTED 😱 pic.twitter.com/COshFDRHIs — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 27, 2022

Carter Jr. was only promoted from the practice squad this past weekend in preparation for their matchup against the Chiefs. The head coach of the Rams was obviously greatly shaken by the event as he immediately clutched his face, depicting that he was probably in excruciating pain. Carter Jr.’s helmet also hit McVay on his jaw making things even worse.

The Los Angeles head coach stayed on the sidelines but appeared uneasy. After the friendly fire, he was seen rubbing his jaw. To have any chance of making the playoffs, the injured Rams, who are currently 3-8, must win consistently and have McVay on the sidelines.

