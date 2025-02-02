“I Don’t Think It Really Makes Sense”: Ashton Jeanty Addresses Questions About His Height Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty speaks to the media at Arizona Ballroom at Camelback Inn on Dec. 29, 2024, ahead of their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Image Credit: © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of the process that comes with being a top prospect in the NFL Draft involves having each and every part of your being put under a microscope by the NFL scouts. For Ashton Jeanty, that means facing questions about his height.

Standing at just 5’9″, the Boise State running back is set to be one of the smaller runners in the league today. As a result, the durability of his frame is being called into question. To Jeanty, however, these concerns are unnecessary given the results of his final season as a Bronco. In his most recent press appearance, he gave his honest opinion on it,

“I proved myself on the collegiate level. That’s why I didn’t get recruited by, per say, those bigger schools. They didn’t think I had the size or the speed. I don’t think the height thing really makes sense because there’s a lot of players in the NFL, some even shorter than me, who have made a great impact.”

Claiming that the NFL is shifting towards “shorter guys who are shiftier, faster rather than the big, bulky guys” the runner-up for the 2024 Heisman award believes he’s the perfect fit for today’s game. His height may also be deceiving, as BSU’s bell cow still weighed in at 216lbs for his senior season.

The league average weight for a RB is 215lbs, suggesting that the bruiser-style back should have more than enough padding on his frame to endure a steady workload. To his credit, sophomore sensation for the Detroit Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs, comes in at 5’9″ tall while only weighing 198lbs. His smaller stature did not prevent him from scoring the most rushing touchdowns in the league this year.

Smaller backs such Darren Sproles and Mike Tolbert are littered throughout NFL history. Furthermore, Barry Sanders, who some consider being the best running back in NFL history, stood at only 5’8″ himself. There is no precedent to suggest that shorter running backs can not find success in the league, nor is there one that suggests they will inherently have durability issues.

Throughout the Heisman voting process, Jeanty’s volume of touches was routinely criticized, with some believing that it actually hindered his chances. To now have critics voice concerns about him not being able to sustain a heavy workload is rightfully funny to him. “There’s always going to be people who nitpick things or point different things that they think might not work.” he asserted.

Despite being just 21 years old, the Mountain West product has proven that he can handle both on and off field responsibilities with poise and professionalism. Regardless of which team is lucky enough to draft him, he will more than likely exceed any and all of the expectations that have already been laid out before him.