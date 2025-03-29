NFL-Bound Travis Hunter Describes His Dream House and How He’d Decorate It

Travis Hunter is an athlete with the potential to become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. He put together a strong Heisman campaign in 2024 before declaring for the draft. It was an impressive feat, considering he did it in the tough Big 12 while playing for a Colorado program that was trying to find its footing under a fairly new leadership. So, given his talent and trajectory, a long and bright future in the NFL seems inevitable.

Maybe it’s a good idea for Hunter to start thinking about what he wants in his future dream home. Well, he did share some of his vision while answering fan questions in his most recent podcast appearance.

Hunter, like his former teammate Shedeur Sanders, is known as a flashy, exciting player on the field. He plays both sides of the ball, is speedy, and has stick ‘em for hands. But when it comes to his dream home, the two-way star says he isn’t going to need much — just the essentials.

“What’s going to be in my dream house?” Hunter asked himself. “My Heisman Trophy… Gotta have my gaming setup, my accolades that I’ve got from college. But all I really need at my dream house is a bed and space. I’m cool.”

It’s a surprisingly simple description coming from Hunter. He could’ve talked about wanting a mansion, a massive pool, or a restaurant in his kitchen. However, he seems more focused on becoming an elite NFL player rather than flaunting material possessions.

Still, Hunter’s co-host wanted to get a few more details out of him. He asked if there was anything Hunter wanted behind his gaming setup or in the background when he live-streams online.

“Definitely gotta have a trophy case… It might be behind my gaming setup, though. Like, behind the gaming setup would be tough!” Hunter responded.

It would be quite a cool sight. Hunter even described wanting buttons on his wall that, when pressed, would make his Heisman Trophy pop up. A screen in the background would then play his highlights — a setup that sounds pretty futuristic.

“I want to do something where when you want to go see that trophy, you press it, and then it just comes up, and it shows highlights in the background. That would be so tough.”

Hunter already has enough trophies and accolades to make something like this happen, which is crazy. Most players have to wait until the NFL to start a legitimate collection. Yet, Hunter has already achieved so much in high school and college that he could build one today.

Nevertheless, it’s cool to see that the 21-year-old doesn’t want a massive home. He just wants a space for his gaming setup and trophies, and that’s enough to make him happy. Some players of his stature have been distracted by money and material possessions, but Hunter seems to understand that if he keeps improving, the money will come — and he doesn’t need much of it.

Hunter proved his mindset toward money by answering another question later in the podcast. “A billion guaranteed or a 10-year NFL career?” Hunter read a fan question before answering,

“I’ll still do the 10-year NFL career. Because once you get a certain amount of money, bro, it’s just like, ‘All right, okay, I got a billion dollars. What else can I do with this billion dollars?’ Like it’s going to be sitting there or giving it away to my family. So, I’d rather have my 10-year.”

Hunter got more cerebral with his answer the more he spoke about the subject. And he was spot on. When you have so much money, you can either buy everything and be happy or give it away and make others happy. Other than that, there’s not much you can do with it. In the NFL, 10 years is certainly a long time, but since Hunter has so much fun playing the game, it’s no wonder he prefers that route.

It’s just another drop in the bucket of how unselfish and good this kid is. He’s got the right mentality coming into the NFL. We’re all dying to see how his skills will pan out at the next level. But there’s this overwhelming feeling from the general populace that he will hit the ground running no matter where he goes. It’ll be interesting to see how things transpire.