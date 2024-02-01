Is the Super Bowl 58 Field Different From Regular Season NFL Field?

As we approach the end of the 2023 NFL season, all eyes are on the grand finale, Super Bowl LVIII, set for Sunday, Feb 11th, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The showdown features the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, against the San Francisco 49ers, promising an intense battle for the Lombardi Trophy at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Preparations for this crucial game extend beyond the teams eyeing for the title. The spotlight isn’t just on the players; it’s also on the meticulous details that contribute to the overall Super Bowl experience. The ground staff plays an important role in ensuring the playing turf is player-friendly. A well-maintained field is crucial to prevent injuries and ensure the game unfolds without any disruptions.

Out of the 30 NFL stadiums, 15 opt for natural grass, while the remaining 15 go for artificial turfs. If the Super Bowl is on an artificial turf, it stays unchanged. Instead, unique markings in the field and end zone are added for the special occasion.

Interestingly, the Super Bowl field isn’t drastically different from regular season games. The only notable change occurs with natural grass stadiums. The NFL ensures a fresh natural or hybrid grass is in place at least two weeks before the big game. The process to grow this super grass starts 18-24 months ahead, often on expansive farms in Alabama, Georgia, or California.

Allegiant Stadium is already gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII with less than two weeks to go. This is crucial, given last season’s controversy at State Farm Stadium, where poor preparation led to complaints from NFL players.

Super Bowl 57 Field Controversy

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 38-35 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. However, the game got off to a rough start as players from both teams struggled with a slippery grass surface, impacting their grip. Even after changing cleats during the first half, the issue persisted.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/usatodaysports/status/1623668110426353664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

George Toma, known as “The Sodfather,” has been maintaining Super Bowl fields since 1967. In an ESPN interview, he revealed that over-watering and insufficient sun exposure caused the slippery conditions. The Arizona stadium uses hydraulics to bring out its natural grass in the sun, and Toma believed it needed more time outdoors before rolling it inside the stadium.

Toma, who retired after the 2022 season, has been working in groundskeeping for more than 80 years. He noted a lack of standing on the ground and mentioned the field decayed with a “rotten smell” as it was covered with a tarp during pregame and halftime show rehearsals. After the game ended, Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata likened his experience playing the game to going to the “water park,” highlighting the challenging conditions the players faced.

Is It Real Grass or Turf for Super Bowl 58?

Allegiant Stadium, the newest NFL stadium built in 2020 and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is selected as the neutral ground for Super Bowl 58. Like State Farm Stadium, it features natural grass. Preparation to re-sod the field began a month before the game, using a hybrid Bermuda grass variety from a California farm.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mickakers/status/1748176899145383996?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Learning from past issues, the ground staff is taking extra precautions to avoid a repeat of the slippery conditions faced in Arizona last year. The Raiders’ field is positioned on a movable tray, staying outdoors to soak in natural sunlight for healthy growth and decay prevention until just one week before the Super Bowl. After that, it will be rolled in and out of the stadium based on the needs.

Did Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes play at Allegiant Stadium?

As these two skilled quarterbacks face off in Super Bowl 58, it’s interesting to note that both have a winning record at Allegiant Stadium. Brock Purdy, having played one college game against UNLV Rebels in 2021 and one NFL game against the Raiders in 2022, holds a 2-0 record in his Allegiant Stadium career. Notably, he was also named Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL draft held in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes boasts a 6-0 record against the Raiders on the road. The most recent took place this season when the Chiefs defeated the Men in Black with a final score of 31-17 on Sunday at their home turf.

Where will Super Bowl 59 Be Played?

Super Bowl 59 is set to take place at the Caesars Superdome on Feb 9, 2025, the home ground of the New Orleans Saints. This stadium, equipped with artificial turf, was constructed from 1971 to 1975, costing $134 million. With the world’s largest fixed dome structure, it can host 76,468 spectators.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1316474373864386561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Looking ahead, Super Bowl 60 is scheduled for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb 8, 2026. Following that, Super Bowl 61 is slated for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb 14, 2027.