Tom Brady Once Kissed His Son Jack On The Lips While Lying On a Massage Table In a Disturbing Video

Tom Brady’s kiss on son’s lips while getting a massage had sparked a massive controversy back in 2018.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen. When he started off his NFL career in the year 2000, not many would have predicted that he would go on to achieve GOAT status.

In fact, there wasn’t much buzz around his inclusion in the Patriots. He wasn’t given a massive contract to begin with. However, with time, Tom proved that roping him in and giving him an extended run over more experienced players was the best decision taken by the team from New England this century.

With 7 Super Bowl titles to his name, Brady has well and truly proven that he is one of the finest in the game. However, even Tom has been involved in a fair number of controversies.

Tom Brady’s Extended Kiss On Son’s Lips Had Sparked a Massive Uproar On Twitter

While most of his controversies haven’t been deeply disturbing, there is one which made his fans rather uncomfortable. On his Facebook Show Tom vs Time, the Tampa Bay QB did something which ended up getting a lot of criticism.

During the third episode of the famous docuseries, Brady’s son Jack was seen walking into his father’s room when he was getting a massage. He then asked Tom to help him out with his fantasy team.

A seemingly annoyed Tom got up and planted a quick kiss on his son’s lips. However, after that, Tom told Jack that the kiss wasn’t long enough after which, Jack walked towards him and the two kissed for an extended period of time.

While everyone knows that Tom’s only purpose was to show how much he love his kid, the kiss ended up making the fans a little uncomfortable. As one can expect, the incident had sparked a massive outrage on Twitter.

While a lot of people supported Brady, many opined that the kiss was rather disturbing and uncomfortable to watch. Back to 2022, several reports have stated that Tom is going through a lot of issues in his marriage.

In fact, Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys in order to figure out how to approach further.

