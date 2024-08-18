Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About His Behind-The-Back Pass to Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes’ unconventional pass to Travis Kelce was the day’s highlight during the Chiefs’ 23-24 loss to the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. The quarterback went behind the back to the Chiefs TE for an 8-yard gain and a first down on what turned out to be the Chiefs QB’s last drive from the Lions’ game.

The pass became the talk of the town. However, Mahomes’s explanation revealed the moment of magic was incidentally the result of a miscommunication.

Speaking to reporters, Patrick detailed the sequence of events that led to the impressive play. The Chiefs quarterback explained he was aiming for an “RPO play,” with the plan for the Chiefs’ TE to run a flag route. As Travis motioned over, he asked Patrick what he had, and Mahomes thought he communicated to Travis that the field would open up.

However, in the heat of the moment, it seems there was a miscommunication, leading to a sudden change in plans. Mahomes thought about running the entire route, and as he saw Travis blocking on the field, he decided to throw the ball to Travis, who completed the behind-the-pass move:

“I knew it was low. I was just hoping it got to Travis. I knew it was kind of on target, just was low. But like I said, it wasn’t like I didn’t do it to look cool. I literally did it as I was pissed. I was like why didn’t you run the route like that and then it just worked out”.

Earlier, Mahomes hinted he wanted to throw a behind-the-back pass during a game after his pass to Isiah Pacheco went viral last week and he delivered in the preseason game.

However, the Chiefs QB does not plan to make behind-the-back passes a regular part of his game or a key play for the Chiefs this season. He explained his reluctance despite the hype surrounding this tricky move.

Mahomes will attempt the trick pass just “once in a while”

Despite the showmanship of the pass, the Chiefs quarterback explained that such trick plays can’t be forced and have to happen “naturally.”

He further revealed why the behind-the-back pass seemed the most logical option during the game, with two players chasing him:

“If you look at that play, I’m not going to say it’s the only way you can make that throw, but it was like it would have been hard for me to kind of turn and throw it back across, above the two guys chasing me…It’s not something I am going to major in, it might be something that just kind of happens every once in a while.”

Despite the one-point loss against the Lions, the Chiefs checked many of the right boxes before the season, including allowing Mahomes to play his natural game.

With the NFL season fast approaching, Mahomes will take confidence in his ability to execute trick plays like the behind-the-back pass to stay one step ahead of his opponents.