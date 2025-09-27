Pat Surtain II Reveals Why He’s Picky About Who He Swaps Jerseys With This Season

A jersey swap after an NFL game, or any sport really, has been a common sight for almost a century (the tradition started in 1931). Some swaps or rejections have even sparked controversy, like when K.C. Chiefs’ Chris Jones celebrated his team’s first win of the season by making a fiery comment about turning down a jersey swap with Giants QB Russell Wilson.

“I don’t even want it,” Jones told a reporter afterwards. Unsurprisingly, the comment made headlines and stirred chatter online.

And along the same lines, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II has his own take on jersey swaps, especially now that his comes with a special perk this season.

The Denver Broncos cornerback says his jersey this season comes with a gold-lined NFL shield, a nod to his DPOY win last year. It’s quite easy to see why he’d feel proud of that perk. That pride is also why, he says, he’s being picky about swapping jerseys with anyone this season.

“The jersey etiquette now a little different, though. Cause recently, the NFL dropped the little gold patches on it if you win the major awards. Mine’s got the little gold patch. I’m quite picky who I’m gonna give jerseys to… I’m trying to keep as much as I can. You feel me?” Surtain said on the Closed on Sundays podcast.

Co-host Terrion Arnold echoed the same sentiment. He says that if an opposing player “got killed” in the game, he’s not swapping jerseys with him. The other player has to earn the swap.

Surtain II has been balling so far. In three games, he already has 13 combined tackles, 11 of them solo. No interceptions yet, but the season is still young.

After his second All-Pro season last year and third straight Pro Bowl appearance, Surtain has started this year in the same stride. So his pickiness about jersey swaps is more than justified. We’re not sure about Terrion Arnold, though.