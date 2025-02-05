NFL Fans Impressed as Patrick Mahomes Dons $150 Adidas Sneakers Upon Arrival in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes is already winning in the style game before the Chiefs chase a three-peat on February 9. As the team’s private jet touched down in Louisiana on Monday, Mahomes stepped out in a $199 black hoodie, paired with black cargo pants.

The Kansas City QB completed the casual look with Oakley sunglasses, a Chiefs hat, a Louis Vuitton backpack, and rolling luggage. But what caught the fans’ attention was his stylish shoes—a bold purple sneakers that added an affordable twist to his impressive outfit.

Priced at $150, the Mahomes 2 Impact FLX “Pass a Good Time” Training Shoes from Adidas offer a budget-friendly option for the shoe lovers. And based on the reactions from the NFL fans, they’re a hit.

This user admitted these sneakers are already his favorite pair.

Another fan was particularly impressed with the color.

Purple, the color of royalty 🤴 — Claire Coggins (@CogginsAston) February 4, 2025

This NFL fan wondered why these sneakers are not available in the UK.

Nice!!! Why can't I get these in the UK!! — The London Chief (@grrrzie17) February 5, 2025

Meanwhile, this user expressed his admiration in three words.

Those are slick — Mac (@StlMac_) February 4, 2025

A special edition celebrating Mahomes, the sneaker comes in Core Black, Team College Purple, Gold Metallic, and Team Collegiate Red. Designed primarily for training, they’re also great for travel, as showcased by the Chiefs QB himself in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, what particularly makes Mahomes a sneakerhead is his priority to keep them in good shape for long years. Back in September 2023, during a home tour, Mahomes revealed that he has an entire room dedicated to his sneaker collection, which holds around 180 pairs.

“Some of the shoes that you’ve worn once, you forget about ‘cause you don’t see ‘em. So I wanted the shoe room to highlight that,” he explained, adding, “I feel like that’s enough.” With 180 pairs, Mahomes figures he can wear each of them twice a year.

Adding another layer to his love towards shoes, Mahomes signed a long-term partnership with Adidas when he was a rookie, back in 2017—before he took the NFL by storm. Since then, he has continued to promote their apparel and gear, even helping his alma mater, Texas Tech, secure a 10-year deal with the Adidas.

However, despite his massive collection, Mahomes is still making budget-friendly choices, as seen in his $150 sneakers—another proof that even a superstar like him appreciates affordability.