NFL Fans Say “Shaq Is a Swiftie” as the ‘Black Kelce Brother’ Vibes to Taylor Swift’s Album

Much to the chagrin of the football community, the musical stylings and teenage-dream persona of Taylor Swift continues to intertwine itself with the world of sports. After taking over the Kansas City Chiefs’ fandom, the Swifties have now seen yet another star athlete join their ranks, none other than the NBA legend himself, Shaquille O’Neal.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on their New Heights podcast, the NFL’s premiere brotherly duo, Jason and Travis Kelce, sat down with the former Los Angeles Laker to discuss, amongst other things, their admiration for Taylor Swift. After the former center for the Philadelphia Eagles made sure to give Shaq an introduction worthy of a man of his stature, the big man noted that he was equally fond of their respective football careers.

The self-proclaimed “black Kelce brother” also admitted to being a fan of the pop music icon by revealing that he had recently been enjoying Swift’s hit classic “Trouble” on his personal phone. Suffice to say, the fanbase was more than thrilled to discover that the four-time NBA Finals champion is on their side.

Considering that both Swift and her fanbase are currently celebrating her reclaiming of the rights to her catalog, comment sections across social media are being flooded by fans who eager about the news.

Shaquille O'Neal shows off his singing skills on the New Heights Podcast, and fans are elated. pic.twitter.com/M3tl5Vtwwi — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) June 4, 2025

Adored by nearly each and every single one of her peers, Shaq joins a lengthy list of celebrity Swifties that ranges from the likes of Flavor Flav to Selena Gomez. Now that he’s proclaimed “Trouble” as one of his “favorite songs in the world,” he’ll likely find himself with a few extra fans by the time he wakes up tomorrow morning.

Nevertheless, the star end for the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to begin slowly winding down his presence on the podcast throughout the coming weeks and months. The upcoming 2025 regular season will prove to be crucial for both the franchise and Kelce, who failed to rise to the occasion in both the AFC Championship and the team’s 40-22 loss at Super Bowl LIX.

Throughout those final two contests, Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target only managed to produce 58 receiving yards on six receptions. He was also routinely the last one to get out of his stance, causing some to fear that Father Time may be calling to collect on Kelce’s career.

Throw in the fact that he’s now beginning to field legitimate offers from Hollywood, and it seems even more likely that Kelce may be closer to retirement than some may think. In the meantime, however, he’ll look to prove that he’s very much capable of rekindling the production that helped him to become a member of the NFL Hall of Fame’s All-2010’s Team.

Even if the wear and tear proves to be too much, Kelce is still a surefire candidate for the Hall of Fame. Having produced one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the tight end position, he’s already destined to be remembered as one of the greats.

Suffice to say, he’ll likely be content by recounting his NFL career with the preface of “Once upon a time, a few mistakes ago…”