“Y’all Better Stop Playing With Me”: Shannon Sharpe Is Adamant That No Linebacker Can Actually Cover Him

In the latest Nightcap podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Johnson dig into a hypothetical Super Bowl scenario. Picturing a game-deciding touchdown: Ray Lewis defending Shannon Sharpe and Darrelle Revis on Ochocinco. The twist? The fan throws Tom Brady into the mix as the quarterback for their team.

Shannon Sharpe is considered a player who changed the game for TEs. He didn’t just play tight end; he revolutionized it. Sure, he wasn’t the fastest; some fans even joked about him running in slow motion, but his speed was too much for linebackers. Moreover, his size? That was enough to overpower any safety.

“Man! Y’all better stop playing with me,” said Shannon Sharpe when he first read the scenario. “You know damn well, where that ball is going.”

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe confidently asserted that when he’s on the field, fans can expect a touchdown. However, he made it clear that if Darrelle Revis is covering Chad Ochocinco, Tom Brady wouldn’t risk throwing to him, given Revis’s status as one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. Ochocinco protested, claiming the scenario was unfair due to Ray Lewis not being in proper coverage as a linebacker.

Shannon Sharpe then went on to set the record straight for Chad Ochocinco. The Hall of Famer confidently declared that no linebacker could cover him in this time and era. When Chad mentions Fred Warner, Shannon jokes, “He better cover me with two replaced hips at 55!”

Chad insists Warner could handle even prime Shannon, but Shannon fires back, reminding Chad that no tight end, past or present, compares to him. The fans couldn’t agree more.

“I’m too big of a cat to be played like a kitten now,” concluded Shannon Sharpe.

Inside Shannon Sharpe’s Grind and Age-Defying Work Ethic

After 14 years in the NFL with a Hall of Fame career, Shannon Sharpe’s slowing down, enjoying food for ‘fun’. The workouts aren’t as intense, but his 50s physique is still impressive. He proudly shares it on Instagram, a testament to the work ethic he learned in Georgia’s tobacco fields as a kid.

In a chat with GQ, Shannon Sharpe spilled the beans on his intense fitness dedication, detailing his 3 a.m. wake-up ritual. With a hectic schedule, he hits the gym in the morning, balancing it with a varied diet—egg whites, oatmeal, grilled chicken, bison meatballs, and more.

“My workout routine isn’t quite as rigorous as when I played, but I try to get exercise at least three or four times each week. And a couple days a week, I try to get two workouts in.” Shannon says.

Post-show, a nap prepares him for the next day. Evenings might see a CrossFit session. It’s a disciplined routine shaped by maintaining that top-notch physique.

From his revolutionary impact on the tight end position to confidently dismissing hypothetical scenarios, Sharpe’s swagger remains unmatched. As he navigates his post-NFL era, Sharpe‘s age-defying work ethic, showcased through a disciplined fitness routine, solidifies his status as a true icon.