NFL Hall of Fame Coach Shares Four Reasons for Joe Burrow and Tyreek Hill’s Injuries

Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill, Nick Bosa, and George Kittle — the list goes on. Unfortunately, the 2025 NFL season has witnessed a spike in injuries to many prominent players. Sadly, this has led to a downfall in the performance of teams, with the Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) and Miami Dolphins (2-7) being the major examples, who almost lost their playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, the rising injuries are not a new phenomenon. An independent analysis of injury reporting in 2024 reveals that 642 players spent time on IR (Injured Reserve). All 32 teams had at least nine players on the injured list, with the Cleveland Browns having the most players (31).

Weighing in on the injury crisis, Hall of Fame Strength and Conditioning Coach Kent Johnston, who has 30 years of experience in the league, outlined that “athletes have adapted faster than the human body has. And the human body is paying a price.”

In his analysis, he shared four reasons behind the rising injury risks for players like Joe Burrow and Tyreek Hill, which involved players’ size, new rules, lack of protective gear, and turf issues.

“Today’s players are bigger, faster, and even more explosive than ever. In the 1990s, the average OL weighed about 277 lbs. Today, in 2025, the average is around 315 lbs,” he said, highlighting how player hits are contributing to a bulk of the injuries. However, thankfully, scary hits like the one Tua Tagovailoa suffered in previous seasons were not seen in recent years.

This sheds light on how players have adapted themselves for a more safer play. But it doesn’t rule out the risks entirely, as practice sessions do not exactly equip the teams with a real-time experience, which reduces their readiness capacity.

“Then you throw in all the new rules, fewer full-contact practices. So the body may not be acclimated to the physicality that comes during the regular season. And since defenders can’t hit high, in fear of penalties, they go low,” Johnston shared as his second reason, wondering why teams are not following game-like practices anymore.

Ironically, Chargers LT Rashawn Slater ruptured his patellar tendon in a practice hit, ending his 2025 season. Injuries like these persuade many teams to conduct fewer hard drills at practice.

Meanwhile, the former coach highlighted a third reason, which stemmed from players emphasizing speed over safety. In fear of getting cut, players are not wearing enough safety gear.

“The protection also changed. Players are wearing less padding now. Less on the hips, thighs, and knees. Shoulder pads are even smaller. Shoes are narrower,” the coach outlined.

A look at the present-day NFL reveals that several safety gear innovations from the 90s are no longer in use. Take, for instance, the bulky shoulder pads or the large neck rolls, which have either been fully replaced or presented in thinner versions.

The fourth reason highlighted by the coach is something even fans have been pointing out for years.

“And let’s not forget the turf. It’s great for the field. But artificial surfaces don’t give off like grass. They grab your foot and hold it. And combine that with professional athletes who wear these shoes, built for speed and traction. This is a recipe for injury,” the coach concluded.

A case in point: MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and New York Jets, has faced renewed criticism due to high-profile injuries, including one to Malik Nabers. This stadium has a history of player complaints, despite installing a FieldTurf Core system in 2023.

If we consider the rising number of turf toe injuries (Joe Burrow) and ACL tears (Malik Nabers, Tyreek Hill), it is clear that something is off. Dr. Tonya Dixon, an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Cincinnati, explained that artificial turf doesn’t “give” the same way natural grass does. “When a player’s cleat gets caught in the turf, the hard surface increases stress on the big toe joint during push-off,” Dr. Tonya added.

A close look at the injury list highlights that while many injuries are unfortunate, a few of them can be prevented if the league stays true to its mission of ensuring player safety. After all, everybody is at a loss due to injuries — players lose the chance to play, the audience misses seeing them, teams lose points, and eventually, the league pays a financial price as well.