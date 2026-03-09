NFL Insider Suggests RB Kenneth Walker Has Good Chances to Join the Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III is coming off being the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since 1998. And while many thought that would secure him a long-term contract with the Seattle Seahawks, that hasn’t been the case. As we get closer to free agency, it’s increasingly more likely that he will seek greener pastures.

Walker has been making the rounds as a free agent ever since the Super Bowl ended. He just finished the final year of his rookie contract. While many expected the Seahawks to franchise-tag him, as they worked out a longer deal, nothing of the sort has happened. Now, he’s set to hit the open market on Wednesday.

Walker will be one of the top free agents of this class, and many teams should line up for his services. Most likely, teams like the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos will be involved. But leading the charge should be the Kansas City Chiefs, who have all of the resources to make the pairing work.

“It appears increasingly likely that [Kenneth] Walker is going to be headed some place else,” Insider Tom Pelissero pointed out on the NFL Network. “Now, in the running back market, things can often be tricky. But a couple of teams to keep in mind, certainly the Tennessee Titans… But how about the Kansas City Chiefs? A team that’s not historically spent a lot at the running back position. Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both free agents.”

The analyst went on to point out that the Chiefs should have the cap space to spend more in free agency than others. After all, they just traded away Trent McDuffie because they didn’t want to give him an extension. He promptly signed a $124 million contract once he arrived with the Los Angeles Rams via trade.

In reaction to the analysis, NFL fans thought that Walker going to the Chiefs could be interesting.

“If Kenneth Walker III is truly on the move, the fit with the Kansas City Chiefs would be fascinating. A dynamic runner like him in Patrick Mahomes’ offense could add another dangerous dimension,” one wrote.

“Andy Reid already drawing up plays in his head,” another mentioned.

“I’ve been out on Walker for years because of his outside-only rushing profile. But KC is the ONE landing spot that changes everything. KC’s scheme creates edge opportunities and Walker’s real numbers are elite: 4.6 YPC, 23% broken tackle rate, 4 TD in 3 playoff games as a workhorse,” someone else pointed out.

It could certainly be an interesting pairing between Walker and KC. They have lacked a consistent workhorse running back basically for the entirety of Patrick Mahomes’ career. If they could add someone like Walker to the fold, he could add a wrinkle to the unit that makes them harder to gameplan for.

All in all, the Chiefs have always been a pass-first team during the Mahomes era. But coming off a serious knee injury and entering the back half of his career, it might be smart to shore up other positions to take the load off the QB. There’s also no guarantee that he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Walker’s addition should be able to finally provide some stability in the RB room for the Chiefs. He also shouldn’t cost too much. It’s a perfect match. Now, we just need to wait until free agency starts to see if both sides agree.