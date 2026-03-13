“We Got Families to Take Care of”: Ernest Jones IV Defends Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant Leaving Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks saw several key contributors depart during the opening wave of NFL free agency, including running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Riq Woolen, safety Coby Bryant, and edge rusher Boye Mafe.

Advertisement

The moves came shortly after Seattle’s Super Bowl run, and while the departures were difficult for the locker room, linebacker Ernest Jones IV made it clear he understands why his former teammates chose to move on.

During a recent interview, Jones addressed the reality of seeing multiple teammates cash in elsewhere during free agency. While he admitted he would have preferred to keep them in Seattle, he emphasized that players have to make decisions that are best for their families.

“I’d love to have them back on this team,” Jones said. “But I understand, man. We all got families to take care of, and honestly that’s what we did it for.”

Jones explained that the team had talked about this possibility earlier in the year, especially after their championship run raised the profile of several players across the roster.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Friend of the program and #Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV joined the show to talk about free agency, his friends leaving to get paid, and why he believes in the Seattle philosophy. pic.twitter.com/h41REo3nCF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2026

“We said early on as a team, if we go out here and perform and win the Super Bowl, guys are going to get paid,” he added. “So to see us living that out, what we talked about, it’s key. Those guys deserve it.”

While acknowledging the Seahawks are losing some major contributors, Jones believes the players earned their new contracts through their performances.

Several of Seattle’s departing players landed lucrative deals with contenders across the league. Walker agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Bryant signed a $40 million deal with the Chicago Bears. Mafe also secured a major payday with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Woolen found a new opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the sting of losing those players, Jones believes they are stepping into situations where they can continue thriving.

“They’re all going to kill it there,” Jones said. “Coby going to Chicago, the way they play defense, he plays defense the right way. They’re going to love him.”

Jones had similar praise for Walker’s move to Kansas City.

“K9 going to Kansas City, they’re going to love him, man,” he said. “That’s why I said it sucks for us because those guys are going to bring already good teams into even better situations.”

He also expressed confidence that Woolen and Mafe will succeed in their new homes.

“Riq’s going to go out there and ball in Philly. Boye is a dog, man, he’s going to go out there and do the job.”

Even with several big-name departures, Jones remains confident in Seattle’s ability to reload. The Seahawks have built a reputation for drafting and developing talent, something Jones said was evident the moment he joined the organization.

“When I got to this team, there were already guys everywhere that played the game the right way,” Jones said. “You could tell they’ve been drafting well. That’s something they do.”

While losing players like Walker, the Super Bowl LX MVP who powered Seattle’s late-season rushing surge, won’t be easy, Jones believes the Seahawks’ culture and roster-building approach will keep the team competitive.