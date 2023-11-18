Who Is Philip Rivers’ Wife Tiffany, Who Shares 10 Kids With the Chargers Legend? What Does She Do For a Living?

Philip Rivers is a name that Chargers fans still remember fondly. Rivers had a fulfilling 17-year career in the NFL on the former San Diego side before he retired in 2021. A family man through and through, he has been living his family life to the fullest after retirement with his wife of 22 years and his kids.

The former NFL Comeback Player of the Year has welcomed his 10th child with his high school sweetheart. The couple had already been blessed with 7 daughters and 2 sons. A devout Catholic, Philip said it was what God intended for them. Rivers has been ecstatic ever since the pregnancy was announced. About welcoming his 10th child, he said, as per AL.com,

“It’s awesome. Tiffany is awesome. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first child or the 10th child. It’s an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good.”

The oldest one Halle who is 21 now was followed by Caroline(18), Grace(17), Gunner(15), Sarah(14), Peter(13), Rebecca(10), Clare(8), Anna(4) and now another boy Andrew has been welcomed into the fold. Gunner has been following the footsteps of his father and plays as a QB for his high school freshman team at St. Michael’s Catholic, the team that 8-time Pro-Bowler himself coaches according to Page Six.

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany Rivers have welcomed their tenth child, son Andrew. https://t.co/wRfq87OZJo

— Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 17, 2023

Rivers who retired from the NFL in 2021 after 17 years, married his high school sweetheart way back when in 2001. The couple met in junior high. They married in their teens while they were studying together at North Carolina State University. She has been his rock ever since and gave birth to their 10th child this year.

All About Tiffany Rivers: Businesswoman and Philanthropist

During their college years, Philip was the starting quarterback for the team, while Tiffany focused on her studies and had a job working with children.

Philip feels that their relationship is key to them raising such a big family. He says they were best friends before they became husband and wife. About this relationship, he said, “My wife, she always says I’m the head and she’s the heart. I think you need that balance.”

Tiffany, besides being a mother of 10, has her swimwear line called Hermoza alongside Marisa de Lecce, which specializes in modest swimwear that retail for upwards of $100. She is also a philanthropist and has created the Rivers of Hope Foundation along with her husband to help orphaned and foster children find loving homes.

The nonprofit raised over $1 million to assist foster care agencies until its closure in 2013. She also raises money for diabetes research, launching a “Change the Game” campaign in 2019. Their oldest son Gunner suffers from type 1 Diabetes and was the inspiration behind them raising money to fight the torrid ailment.